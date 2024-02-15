Director of Product to Eliq // Gothenburg
Are you ready to make a difference in the journey towards net zero emissions? We are seeking a dynamic and visionary leader to join our team as the Director of Product!
About the role:
As the head of our Product division, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the direction of our digital energy products, driving innovation, leading a talented team, and ensuring the successful delivery of cutting-edge solutions - on time and within budget. Some of your key responsibilities will include recruiting and mentoring a team of product leaders, defining and executing product strategy aligned with our vision and goals, and analyzing market data to gain deep insights into customer needs and behaviours. From conception through launch, growth, and maturity, you will oversee the entire product lifecycle, ensuring that products meet quality standards while encouraging a forward-thinking mindset in the team to explore new ideas and potential products or features. Bring your relentless customer focus, strong problem-solving abilities, and results-oriented mindset, and get ready to leave a lasting impact on the future of digital energy.
Our wishes:
• Master's degree in, Product, Tech, Business, or a related field
• A strong track record of success in delivering products within the SaaS b2b space, in senior product leadership roles.
• Deep technical understanding and familiarity with the latest trends in product and technology.
• Strategic thinker with a growth mindset and excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
About Eliq:
Welcome to Eliq - the fast-growing Climate Tech company that promotes energy efficiency in properties around Europe. Together, we make it possible for millions of consumers to understand and reduce their energy costs, take control of their consumption and take part in the energy transition. Our goal is to reach hundreds of millions of end customers and make a significant contribution to the journey towards net zero emissions for our planet. Do you want to be part of the journey and our pioneering scale-up company? Apply today!
