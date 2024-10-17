Director of Product Safety and Compliance

Candela Technology AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm
2024-10-17


We are seeking a highly experienced and motivated Director of Product Safety and Compliance to ensure that all our products meet regulatory requirements and adhere to all relevant safety protocols.
Position Overview
As the Director of Product Safety and Compliance, you will play a critical role in overseeing the safety and regulatory compliance of all products throughout their lifecycle, from concept to production and operation. This includes working closely with design, engineering, and quality teams to ensure that all products comply with relevant industry regulations and standards. You will be responsible for developing, implementing, and monitoring safety policies, and ensuring continuous compliance with national and international maritime regulations.
Key Responsibilities
• Lead the development and execution of product safety and compliance strategies across all shipbuilding projects.
• Ensure all products meet regulatory and safety standards, including national and international maritime laws
• Collaborate with engineering, design, and production teams to integrate safety standards into the product development process.
• Conduct risk assessments and hazard analyses on product designs.
• Serve as the primary point of contact with regulatory agencies and classification societies.
• Develop and maintain comprehensive safety documentation, including safety plans, reports, and compliance records.
• Monitor and evaluate the regulatory landscape to ensure that company products are in line with evolving standards and regulations.
• Oversee internal and external audits related to product safety and compliance, and drive corrective actions as necessary.
• Lead incident investigations related to product safety and implement preventive measures to avoid future occurrences.
• Provide training and guidance on safety and compliance standards to internal teams.
• Stay abreast of industry trends and technological advancements in shipbuilding to ensure continuous improvement in product safety.
Qualifications
• Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Maritime Studies, Safety Management, or a related field (Master's preferred).
• Minimum of 10 years of experience in safety and compliance roles, preferably in the shipbuilding or maritime industry.
• In-depth knowledge about regulatory frameworks and standards.
• Strong leadership and networking skills, with a proven track record of building and managing cross-functional relationships to drive collaboration and achieve organizational goals
• Excellent communication and negotiation skills, with experience working with regulatory bodies and classification societies.
• Ability to analyze complex technical information and provide clear guidance and direction.
• Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to make decisions under pressure.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-05
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Candela Technology AB (org.nr 556985-3285), https://www.candela.com

Arbetsplats
Candela | 100% Electric Boats

Kontakt
Nike Sporrong
nike.sporrong@candela.com

Jobbnummer
8962441

