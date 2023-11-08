Director of Payments & Fraud
At Epidemic Sound, we make soundtracking content simple and inspiring with unlimited access to music and sound effects. Headquartered in Stockholm, with offices all over the world, we are a force of over 500 on a mission to soundtrack the world. Our innovative licensing model paves the way for creators - from YouTubers to small businesses to the world's most recognizable brands such as Netflix, Redbull and BBC - to use sound to enhance their content while simultaneously supporting artists both financially and creatively. Epidemic Sound music is heard 2 billion times a day on YouTube alone and is recognized as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times. Epidemic Sound is backed by EQT, Blackstone, Creandum, Atwater Capital to name a few.
Ready to set the vision for growth through payment innovation and strategic payment partnerships? Join us as a Director, Payments & Fraud in our HQ, Stockholm.
If you're a payments leader in e-commerce, this role is for you.
Job Summary
This is an exciting opportunity to own and implement our payments strategy that will benefit professional creators subscribed to Epidemic Sound across the world.
You'll be a leading part of our Growth Domain, whose mission is to attract and retain enterprises, businesses and creators that are soundtracking content globally.
You'll report to the SVP, Growth Domain and get to work with a super talented group of commercial, product, finance, and marketing colleagues to drive change.
Responsibilities:
Work cross-functionally to define and implement the optimal payments strategy that meets the needs of our range of clients (professional creators, businesses and enterprises).
Be the payments subject matter expert on a range of topics, including different approaches to subscription and one time payments, regulation, payment scheme rules, emerging payments issues, and partners.
Managing and contracting external relationships with key payment partners, to drive best-in-class payment performance.
Develop and monitor key payment metrics related to cost, platform performance, data integrity, risk, customer experience, and revenue.
Minimize financial risk by defining and continuously improving fraud / payment processes to maximize customer value.
Partner cross-functionally through the organization (Product, Engineering, Legal, Finance, Marketing) to plan, prioritize and execute on strategic initiatives.
Work closely with the Finance team to ensure payments reports support a streamlined reconciliation process.
Requirements:
You have 10+ years experience in global e-commerce payment processing, gained in a payments role at an e-commerce subscription merchant / marketplace.
You have extensive knowledge of payments infrastructure and processing.
Experience in both B2C and B2B online payments is a plus.
You are commercially minded and have substantial experience of developing and implementing payment strategies.
You have a proven track record of taking ownership, driving results, and moving with speed to implement ideas in a fast-paced tech company.
You can leverage data using business intelligence tools, or raw SQL, to drive decisions and fight fraud.
You're Fluent in English, verbal and written.
Equal Opportunity Employer
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
