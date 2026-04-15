Director of Partner Acquisition
Gridheart AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gridheart AB i Stockholm
About Gridheart
Gridheart AB is a leading Nordic distributor of cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions. We enable Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to grow their businesses by providing them with best-in-class technology platforms, vendor partnerships, and go-to-market support. Our operations span seven countries: Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.
Headquartered in Kista, Stockholm, we work closely with market-leading vendors including Acronis, and serve a growing network of MSP partners across Northern Europe.
About the Role
We are looking for a Director of Partner Acquisition to lead our efforts in identifying, recruiting, and onboarding new MSP partners across our markets. This is a senior commercial role with full ownership of the partner acquisition pipeline, from first contact through to signed agreement and early activation.
You will report directly to the CEO and play a central role in driving Gridheart's growth strategy. The position is based at our headquarters in Kista, Stockholm, and work will be carried out from the office with regular travel across the Nordic and UK markets.
Key Responsibilities
• Develop and execute a scalable partner acquisition strategy across the Nordics, UK, and Ireland
• Own the full pipeline from prospecting and outreach to contract signing and partner activation
• Identify and engage prospective MSP partners through direct outreach, networking, and industry events
• Build and maintain relationships with decision-makers at target companies (CEOs, CTOs, business development leads)
• Collaborate with marketing and technical teams to develop compelling value propositions and sales materials
• Represent Gridheart at industry conferences, trade shows, and partner events
• Report pipeline progress, conversion metrics, and market insights to the leadership team
• Work closely with the partner management team to ensure smooth handover and successful onboarding of new partners
Qualifications and Requirements
Required:
• Minimum 5 years of experience in B2B sales, channel sales, or partner/business development within the IT or technology sector
• Proven track record of building and managing a partner or reseller pipeline
• Strong understanding of the MSP/cloud/cybersecurity market landscape
• Experience working across multiple countries or regions
• Excellent communication and relationship-building skills
• Fluent in English (written and spoken)
• University degree or equivalent professional experience
• Willingness to travel regularly across the Nordics and UK/Ireland
Desirable:
• Experience from the Nordic IT channel or distribution market
• Existing network of MSP contacts in the Nordics and UK
• Proficiency in one or more Scandinavian languages
• Experience with vendor programmes from companies such as Acronis, Microsoft, or similar
• Familiarity with cloud marketplaces and subscription-based business models Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-25
E-post: career@gridheart.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gridheart AB
(org.nr 556779-9209), https://www.gridheart.com
Färögatan 33 (visa karta
)
164 51 KISTA Jobbnummer
9856436