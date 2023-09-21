Director of Network Engineering
Do you have experience managing Network Engineering teams? Do you also want to contribute to a fantastic journey towards the future of energy? We are looking for a bold and passionate Director of Network Engineering to join our fantastic network team.
Your role will be based at our HQ, in Stockholm, but the team is placed in Stockholm, Västerås and Skellefteå so you will be expected to travel to these locations on a regular basis.
The Director of Network Engineering is responsible for ensuring that the Network Engineering teams deliver according to service definitions and SLAs within the approved budget. Furthermore:
Manager for the Network teams, including Network Managers and Network Engineering Leads and all network team members.
Overseeing operations, and rollout of network infrastructure in all operational, and planned sites in Sweden, Poland, Germany, and North America.
Budgeting and cost follow-up including resource demand.
Plan continuous improvement and cost savings initiatives
Translate high-level business needs into strategic initiatives.
Act as a prime contact for all network-related topics and proactively manage all business stakeholders.
Develop and implement a long-term plan including Continual Service Improvement for network services in all Northvolt sites.
Resource planning and allocation with budget responsibility
Manage relationships with service stakeholders suppliers and vendors.
Service Governance and Quality
Drive setting IO's and doing Performance Reviews for Service Leads
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
Effective Communication and Influencing Skills: This includes communication across all business levels, managing expectations, negotiating, and sharing insights and experiences.
Agile Organization Building: Creating and empowering agile teams, equipped for 24/7 operations, with staffing, experience, and capabilities.
Presentation and Communication to Management: presenting information effectively to higher management.
Service Management: Service Level Management, Incident Management, Problem Management, and Change Management.
Continuous Improvement: Continual Service Improvement and Budgeting with cost follow-up skills.
Business Acumen: Understanding business knowledge, intercultural skills, and negotiation skills.
Requirement Management: Gathering, documenting, and managing project or operational requirements.
High-Level IT Understanding: Deep understanding of advanced IT concepts and technologies.
Empowering Agile Organizations: Building agile teams with the capability to manage 24/7 operations and ensuring they have the necessary staffing and experience.
Bonus points for:
Experience and interest in the manufacturing industry
Fluency in other languages (Japanese, Swedish, Chinese, French)
