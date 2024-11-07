Director of Legal, Digital Games
Do you believe in the power of play? Spin Master Digital Games create cutting-edge apps and games for engaging, educational and exciting digital play. Come join us on our mission of bringing amazing products to our audience of kids all around the world.
What you'll be doing
As Director of Legal, Digital Games you provide advice and support to all Digital Games studios and work with all levels of the organisation, including senior management. Your primary focuses are drafting and negotiating a variety of technology and commercial agreements and managing global privacy compliance for the Digital Games studios (GDPR, CCPA, COPPA and other applicable privacy regulations). You act as the primary legal contact for the Digital Games studios partnering closely with stakeholders across Sweden and North America. You manage a variety of legal matters as assigned, and support the global legal team in resolving legal issues.
This is an excellent opportunity for a talented technology or privacy lawyer to gain in-house experience in an exciting and unique organisation.
Is this you?
You have 6 - 8 years of experience practicing technology and/or privacy law as in-house counsel, in a law firm or a combination of both. In-house experience in a regulated environment is preferred but relevant law firm experience will also be considered.
Demonstrated experience dealing with technology contracts and privacy matters is essential, including knowledge of either GDPR (EU) or COPPA (USA) regulations.
Experience in the gaming industry, with consumer protection laws in the EU and US, and/or the laws and practices applicable to the use of artificial intelligence are each strongly preferred.
You have excellent business acumen and a solutions-oriented approach, with the ability to work independently with minimal supervision. You proactively address client concerns and manage client expectations, with demonstrated experience handling complex matters and transactions from beginning to end.
You work effectively in a team and with different levels of management, and manage external counsel within a set budget. You are proficient in drafting legal documents in English.
The following attributes are considered assets:
- Experience with intellectual property protection and enforcement
- Experience negotiating with government agencies and/or regulators
- Experience working in a global sales organisation
- Experience in or exposure to any of the following areas of law: employment, competition, procurement or litigation
This is us!
Toca Boca together with Noid, Nørdlight, Sago Mini and Originator, make up Digital Games within Spin Master. We create games, digital toys, and everyday products that are filled with fun that kids from any corner of the world can instantly relate to. We celebrate the diversity and quirkiness of their world and give them the freedom to play in ways that only they can.
The Spin Master Mission and Vision is to make life more fun by pushing the boundaries of innovation, creativity, and fun!
Good to know!
This position is full time and based in our Stockholm office with a hybrid working model (part office, part working from home). We apply a 6 month probationary period. As we're an international company, with over 20 nationalities working here, and millions of users all over the world, you have to be fluent in English. Your application should therefore be in English.
Toca Boca develops digital games that capture the power of play and that are filled with fun and silliness that kids around the world can instantly relate to. Since our first product launch in 2011, we have released 46 apps that have been downloaded more than 444 million times the world over, making us the No. 1 mobile-first kids brand in the App Store. Our products focus on sparking kids' creativity and imagination, creating opportunities for open-ended play.
With offices in Stockholm and San Francisco, Toca Boca is owned by Spin Master Corp., a global children's entertainment company that creates, designs and manufactures a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Ersättning
