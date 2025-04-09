Director Of Industrial Iot Solutions To Nederman
2025-04-09
Shape the Future of Industrial IoT at Nederman
At Nederman Operational Technology Center (OTC), we are contributing to how industries interact with data, clean air and automation. As our next Director of OTC, you will lead the way in shaping and scaling our digital platform - making a real-world impact for people, the planet, and production.
Based at our brand-new, state-of-the-art headquarters in Helsingborg, you will join a dedicated and fast-growing team. If you are passionate about sustainable innovation, industrial digitalization, and leading high-performing teams - this is your next step.
What you will doNederman OTC connects the physical and digital worlds. Our platform integrates cloud services, edge computing, and smart sensors into a cohesive solution, already used by clients worldwide. It helps customers monitor, control, and optimize their industrial air filtration systems and instruments - improving performance, reducing costs, and increasing compliance and efficiency. Our team of 15+ specialists in Sweden and the US covers everything from product management to backend, frontend, QA, and customer success - all working closely together in an agile environment. Your role includes full responsibility for defining and driving the vision, strategy, and execution of the OTC. This includes leading and guiding multidisciplinary teams of engineers and developers, ensuring the successful development of our digital platforms. You will ensure that our solutions are scalable, secure, and aligned with both customer needs and business objectives. As a strong facilitator and ambassador for the OTC, you will work closely with other business units to position Nederman as a market leader for our customers and facilitate discussions to ensure that what OTC delivers is commercially feasible.
Your profileWe believe you are a forward-looking leader - someone who naturally bridges technical excellence with business value. Using a decisive and coaching leadership style and a collaborative mindset, we expect you to build a strong and high-performing team culture that encourages innovation, responsibility, and continuous development. You need to be an effective communicator who can champion the OTC vision both internally and externally. Your ability to engage stakeholders and facilitate discussions will be important to ensure the success and growth of our platform.
We see that you have extensive experience in Automation and Industrial IoT and relevant educational background. Additionally, you have a proven track record of leading development teams in Lean & Agile environments and your leadership background includes line management and cross-functional collaboration. You are also comfortable navigating between strategic planning and hands-on execution.Fluency in English and Swedish is required.
Why join Nederman?At Nederman, you are part of a fast-growing international company with sustainability at its core, where your work contributes to efficient production, environmental benefits, and safer workplaces worldwide. Our culture is characterized by employees who care for each other and the planet, demonstrating the courage to act. We value continuous learning and offer extensive opportunities for you to develop your skills and knowledge through our global training platform.
At our headquarters in Helsingborg, we are thrilled to have moved into our new state of the art facilities. Along with being part of this exciting journey, you will enjoy market-competitive compensation and benefits, including a generous annual healthcare allowance, as well as access to our local canteen, which serves subsidized lunches daily.
Apply todayWe are collaborating with Nexer Recruit in this process. If you want to know more, don't hesitate to reach out to Johanna Värmfors at johanna.varmfors@nexergroup.com
or +46 730 821 230, or Artan Bitiqi at artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com
or +46 723 61 28 44.
We're excited to hear from you!
About NedermanAt Nederman, we believe our role is to make life better by creating great products and solutions that protect people, planet, and production. With around 2,400 employees, sales offices, and distributors in over 50 countries, production in 13 countries on five continents, and 15 innovation centers across the globe, we're one of the world's leading companies supplying products and solutions in the environmental technology sector, focusing on industrial air filtration. We respect the environment and each other, have the courage to act, and maintain a sustainable customer focus. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. We are the Clean Air Company. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556975-4970), https://nexerrecruit.com/ Arbetsplats
Nexer Recruit Kontakt
Artan Bitiqi artan.bitiqi@nexergroup.com +46723612844
9276032