Director of Enzyme Innovation and Product Development
2024-12-10
Enginzyme, a dynamic Swedish venture-backed startup, is revolutionizing the field of chemical production with the world's most versatile and efficient technology platform. Founded in 2014 in Stockholm, Sweden, we are supported by renowned investors and have earned acclaim as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Our team comprises some of the brightest minds in research and innovation.
At Enginzyme, we are pioneering cell-free production processes using cutting-edge enzyme engineering and biocatalysis. We are looking for a visionary and results-oriented leader to spearhead our Product Development team. In this pivotal role, you will focus on the early-phase development of projects, harnessing our advanced enzyme engineering and biocatalysis strengths to enhance our technology platform and introduce a pipeline of products. The ideal candidate will have extensive expertise in enzyme engineering, biocatalyst design, and high-throughput screening, along with a demonstrated history of innovation. You will be instrumental in driving strategic planning and project execution, positioning Enginzyme at the forefront of sustainable chemical production.
What you'll do
You will lead a world-class Product Development team, integrating enzyme engineering and biocatalysis expertise. Your role involves fostering a collaborative, innovative, and safety-conscious work environment while ensuring projects are strategically aligned, well-resourced, and supported through coaching and strong mentorship.
Your technical acumen will lead the innovative application of enzyme engineering in our projects, and you'll serve as a key subject matter expert to enhance our enzyme discovery and development capabilities. You'll partner closely with other R&D team managers, Business Development, Operations, and external stakeholders, actively shaping strategic innovation.
Staying at the forefront of industry trends, you will guide research initiatives that strengthen our company's leadership in cell-free synbio manufacturing. Your strategic planning skills will be critical as you develop and implement strategies for novel products, overseeing their journey from Proof of Concept through to R&D phases, including feasibility, validation, and optimisation.
This role is based in Stockholm and may involve occasional travel for development and training.
What we can offer you
The opportunity to be part of something big and important.
To work with world-class researchers on problems at the frontier of the field.
Competitive salary and equity in the company.
25 days of paid annual leave, comprehensive occupational health, injury, and life insurance, along with a robust occupational pension plan.
Start-up mentality. No red tape, lots of responsibility and ownership, and flexible hours.
A friendly, multi-cultural, tight-knit group employing around 30 people from over 15 different countries.
An environment where you're free - and expected - to continuously learn and grow.
Seamless access to Sweden's renowned healthcare and childcare systems, ensuring peace of mind for you and your family.
One of the best cities in the world to live and work, and we offer relocation support and help you get set up. But don't take our word for it; check out this short video to hear firsthand about the quality of life in Stockholm: https://youtu.be/CAkdWUjdJyA
Who you are
You're an accomplished scientist and leader with a Ph.D. in Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, Chemistry, or a closely related field. With at least 5 years of experience post Ph.D. in the realm of enzyme technology, you possess a deep understanding of enzyme discovery, high-throughput screening, enzyme engineering, and biocatalysis. Your professional journey highlights your exceptional leadership skills, having successfully managed multidisciplinary teams and spearheaded projects from concept to fruition. You're adept at bridging the gap between technical advancements and real-world applications, consistently driving the development of ground-breaking enzymatic processes.
In terms of personal qualities, you're passionate about innovation and thrive in dynamic environments. Your ability to manage multiple projects and adapt to evolving priorities is matched only by your strong communication and interpersonal skills, which enable you to inspire and collaborate effectively. If this describes you, you'll be a vital force within our team, leading the charge towards transformative solutions in enzyme engineering and biocatalysis. Så ansöker du
