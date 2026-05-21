Director of Engineering
Hirely AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hirely AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Do you enjoy being close to the code, while knowing your greatest impact comes from strengthening the people and structure around it?
You've seen what happens when engineering teams have momentum. Decisions are made close to the code. Deliveries are predictable. The team moves forward with confidence.
You've also seen the opposite. And you know what makes the difference.
At Jobylon, you'll step into a role where your impact is visible across the entire product. You'll work closely with Alex, our CPO, and Niklas, our CTO, helping shape how engineering operates and creating the conditions for teams to deliver at a high, sustainable pace.
About the job
Jobylon is building a modern talent acquisition platform used by companies across Europe. As Director of Engineering, you'll take ownership of engineering delivery and execution, making sure the team can deliver consistently, with quality, and without unnecessary friction.
You'll lead an engineering organization of around 15 people, including an Engineering Manager and Tech Leads. Your focus is to strengthen this layer, helping them grow into confident leaders who make sound decisions and raise the level of the entire team.
You'll work closely with, and report to, Alex, our CPO, on priorities and planning, ensuring scope and timelines are realistic and that the team has the right conditions to succeed. At the same time, you'll collaborate with Niklas, our CTO, on technical direction, contributing your perspective from building and shipping the product day to day.
A key part of your role is improving how engineering operates. Strengthening ownership. Improving predictability. Finding better ways of working through modern tools and AI. Over time, this will be reflected in how the team makes decisions, collaborates, and delivers.
You'll stay hands-on enough to understand the system and support the team when needed. Not because you have to, but because it helps you lead with context and credibility.
You've worked as a senior engineer and gradually taken on more responsibility for people, delivery, and technical direction. You're comfortable moving between code, technical discussions, and leadership.
You have several years of experience as a backend or fullstack developer. Python and Django are familiar to you, and you've likely worked with other technologies as well. You understand what it takes to build and operate systems that need to scale and evolve over time.
You've led engineers, Tech Leads, or Engineering Managers, and helped them grow.
You have strong product instincts and care about building the right things, not just building things right.
You're curious about AI and interested in how it can improve both engineering workflows and product development.
Our stack includes Python, Django, HTMX, JavaScript, modern frontend frameworks, PostgreSQL, and cloud infrastructure. You don't need experience with every part of it, but you're comfortable working in a modern product environment.
Most importantly, you care about helping teams do their best work.
A People First culture!
Be part of building and scaling a company
J-cation - yearly trip with the whole team
Amazing benefits and perks
International career possibilities
Work with inspiring and recognisable brands
Jobylon builds tools that help companies create better hiring processes and candidate experiences. Our platform is used by enterprise customers across Europe, and we continue to grow both our product and our team.
We're a product-focused company where engineering, product, and design work closely together. Decisions are made collaboratively, and ideas are evaluated based on their impact.
You'll join a team that values thoughtful engineering, open discussions, and steady progress. We believe strong teams are built through trust, clarity, and giving people the space to take ownership.
This role is based at our HQ in Stockholm. We don't have any set office days, but expect you to come in 2-3 days a week. Så ansöker du Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Jobbnummer
9921335