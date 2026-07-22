Director of Data Driven Impact, Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-07-22
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Director of Data Driven Impact who will build a brand-new department dedicated to scaling up and making the most of where new technology could be taking us - and to help steer complex, cross-functional projects that touch many parts of the company at once. This is a senior role, part of the global Information Systems management team, reporting to our CIO. Do you want to work for a company where the demands are high, the atmosphere is warm, and the opportunities are enormous?
Who is your future team?
Information Systems is Axis's largest cross-functional department, intensely woven into every part of the company. Managers at Axis are one of the team, with a lot of focus on coaching colleagues and helping people get the best out of their own abilities. The level of knowledge here is high, and we are happy to share what we know. At the same time, we are unpretentious, and we hope you will teach us something in return. Axis is a global company with a presence in 180 countries and our own staff in 52 of them. Much of the work happens here in Lund, but its reach is company-wide and global - the initiatives you shape will cross departments, regions, and systems. We who will become your colleagues are glad and confident.
You will shape a team with three distinctly different competences. First, project management - to give shape, pace, and direction to initiatives that span the whole company. Second, a senior developer team with deep knowledge of Axis and of our cross-functional systems and information flows; their job is to increase speed across departments and silos while keeping a clear-eyed understanding of the consequences of every change. And third, a group of data stewards who maintain and manage the information structures we need to make the most of automation and AI going forward.
What you'll do here as Director of Data Driven Impact
You will build and head a new department whose job is to help Axis get the most out of fast-moving technology, AI very much included, and to take on the complex initiatives that no single department owns on its own. These are the projects where many departments must pull together, where the environment is tangled with big dependencies, and where someone needs to hold the whole picture in view while change is happening across the company at speed. Axis is growing so fast that this can sometimes feel like changing the engine on a rocket that is still climbing - at full speed, with no plans to slow down. That is exactly the kind of challenge this role is built for.
Build and head a new department with three competence areas: project management, a senior developer team, and data stewards
Own complex, cross-functional initiatives where complexity is high and the dependencies between things are higher still
Help Axis make the most of new technology, AI very much included
Contribute to moving the department towards ownership of whole information flows - finding new ways to integrate systems, building a flexible environment where data can be shared freely, and putting that foundation to work through everything from automation to machine-learning-based prediction models
Collaborate across departments, regions, and silos - bringing people with you rather than steering around them
Support technology planning, prioritization, and investment decisions
Take good care of your staff and make the most of limited resources
Who are we looking for?
We think you are forward-looking and proactive, genuinely comfortable in complexity, and motivated rather than daunted by big dependencies and many moving parts. You are used to collaborating in a global, multicultural environment, and you are good at bringing people with you across departments and silos. You read where technology is heading, and you are not afraid to act on it. You adapt as conditions shift and keep guiding with both compassion and result orientation. It matters that you communicate well and have a real ability to understand and solve problems from many different perspectives.
You bring documented management experience and the ability to balance demands from many different stakeholders at once, holding short-term delivery and long-term development in focus at the same time. You will also need to define success as the company succeeding - even when that happens without you winning every discussion.
We'd love to hear that you have:
Documented management experience, including managing and developing teams
The ability to balance demands from many stakeholders, holding short-term delivery and long-term development in focus at the same time
Experience coordinating complex, cross-functional initiatives in a global organization
A strong understanding of how technology, data, and information flows create business value
A coaching leadership style - you take good care of your staff and make the most of limited resources
Bonus points if you also bring:
Experience building a new team or department from the ground up
Familiarity with AI, automation, or data-informed approaches in an enterprise context
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible!
Want to know more about the role, your future colleagues, or Axis as a company? Contact recruiting manager Jonas Hansson at +46 46 272 18 00 (Switchboard) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Jobbnummer
10009140