Director of BA Mining Business Control
Sandvik Aktiebolag / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik Aktiebolag i Stockholm
, Sandviken
, Svedala
eller i hela Sverige
Do you thrive on turning business strategy into actionable financial insights that drive performance and growth? This is a pivotal opportunity to shape financial direction and influence key decisions across a global organization.
Why Sandvik?
At Sandvik Mining, you're part of a global leader where finance plays a central role in shaping strategy and long-term success. This is a chance to work closely with senior leadership while contributing to transformation and innovation.
Influence strategic decisions at the highest level of the business
Collaborate across a global organization with diverse teams and perspectives
Drive transformation initiatives that create lasting value
About the job
As Director of BA Mining Business Control, you lead the global Business Control organization and act as a strategic partner to senior leadership. You ensure high-quality financial performance management, planning, and analysis while translating strategy into clear, actionable insights that support profitable growth and operational excellence. You're part of the Sandvik Mining Finance Leadership Team and report to the BA Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
Job responsibilities
Lead the global Business Control function, driving best-in-class planning, forecasting, reporting, and performance management
Provide in-depth analysis of financial performance, including profitability, cash flow, and capital efficiency
Act as a trusted advisor to senior leadership on strategic and operational decisions
Own and continuously improve budgeting, strategic planning, and forecasting processes
Strengthen governance, transparency, and consistency in financial reporting across the organization
Drive finance transformation through digital tools, data analytics, and continuous improvement initiatives
Lead, coach, and develop the global Business Control team, fostering a high-performing, collaborative, and business-oriented culture that builds capabilities and drives sustainable results
Location
This position is based at Word Trade Center in Stockholm.
Your profile
You bring extensive experience from senior finance leadership roles within a global, industrial environment. With a strong business mindset, you've worked closely with executive teams and influenced strategic decisions in complex organizations.
Your background includes:
A Master's degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics, Business Administration, or a related field
Extensive leadership experience in business control, FP&A, or finance within a global organization
Strong expertise in financial planning, forecasting, and performance analysis
Experience working with complex international and matrix organizations
Solid understanding of financial governance principles and systems, including ERP and business intelligence tools
You're a collaborative and confident leader who builds trust across functions and geographies. With strong communication skills and a strategic mindset, you navigate complexity with ease while challenging assumptions constructively. A focus on integrity, accountability, and continuous improvement defines how you lead and inspire others.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. We invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
James Crilley, Executive Talent Acquisition Expert, james.crilley@sandvik.com
.
We've already decided on what advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts.
Hiring Manager
Christian Morandini, BA CFO.
Union contacts – Sweden
Olle Hansson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 650 57 43
Ulf Engborg, Unionen, +46 70 2021 48 30
Fredrik Andersson, AKAF/SI, +46 70 266 78 50
How to apply
Send your application no later than July 19, 2026. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0094585.
Our recruitment process is open and fair – we welcome all applicants and evaluate every unique application in line with the specified requirements profile, to find the best match for the position. To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Business area Mining is a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Applications include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2025, sales were approximately SEK 63 billion with about 18,400 employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Kungsbron 1 (visa karta
)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Mining - World Trade Center Jobbnummer
9995029