Director MR Imaging to Antaros Medical
2025-02-24
Would you like to work as a Director MR Imaging in a growing company devoted to making a real difference in drug development through ground-breaking imaging? How about working in a place that is constantly moving forward, with great science, great people, and an informal atmosphere? If this ticks your boxes, you should continue reading.
At Antaros Medical, we pioneer imaging methodologies, such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Positron Emission Tomography (PET), to design and deliver clinical studies for decision-making and differentiation in drug development. We currently have around 130 employees working mainly from our Swedish offices.
As a part of our journey, we are now looking for a Director MR Imaging - an exciting and diverse role at Antaros Medical. The position could be based in our offices in Gothenburg, Uppsala or Lund, or placed remotely in Sweden, the US or the UK.
You will join a group of Imaging Directors with expertise in MR and PET, and you will be working closely with Imaging Specialists, Project Managers, Image Analysts, and Software Developers to deliver innovative imaging solutions.
Your main responsibilities will be:
Managing and developing imaging aspects of clinical trials conducted across the globe
Developing analysis methods, and transfer analysis skills to Corelab image analysts
Additional responsibilities could include:
Interacting with new customers, supporting sales and business development
Scientific communication (writing publications and presenting research)
Who are we looking for?
We believe you have a passion for science and the ability to drive your work independently. Even so, you very much enjoy working in project teams from start to finish to achieve the goal, with clearly demonstrated collaboration skills. You are outgoing, a natural communicator, and can adapt your approach depending on the situation.
You work as a team player and apply communicative and interactive skills on different levels within the organization, to engage with colleagues, customers, and other external parties. As a person, we further believe that you have the flexibility and ability to handle multiple tasks to meet deadlines while delivering high-quality work in a dynamic environment.
Requirements:
Extensive experience in Magnetic Resonance Imaging
A Ph.D. degree in the Life Science field or comparable work experience
Preferred qualifications:
Experience from the pharmaceutical or medical technology industries
Experience in clinical trials and Good Clinical Practise frameworks
Good understanding of imaging endpoints related to physiology and pathology
Experience in scientific communication
Additional experience with PET/MR, PET/CT, CT or DXA
Are you interested?
Great to hear! Please submit your application via this link with a short personal letter and your CV included, no later than March 31, 2025. We will contact candidates ongoingly throughout the process, so don't wait with you application.
For more information about the position, please contact Edvin Johansson, Head of Imaging Science, at edvin.johansson@antarosmedical.com
.
About Antaros Medical
At Antaros Medical, we combine ground-breaking imaging with profound experience in drug development and deep knowledge of disease mechanisms. We are specialized in cardiorenal & metabolic disease. We have a global network of collaboration partners and customers, including both Big Pharma and Biotechs, and several European collaboration initiatives such as Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI).
Antaros Medical delivers both small, complex, mechanistic studies as well as large, streamlined multi-center clinical trials utilizing our innovative imaging methods. Our global headquarters and analysis Corelab are based in Sweden. If you want to find out more about our company, please go to our website: www.antarosmedical.com.
