Director Maintenance
Volvo Business Services AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Köping Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Köping
2024-12-12
, Kungsör
, Arboga
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Köping
, Eskilstuna
, Örebro
, Flen
, Hallsberg
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
g with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
With the rapid changes happening in the world and within the transport sector, this is an exciting opportunity to be part of a movement that will reshape the world we want to live in and the cities of tomorrow. Are you ready to take on a great challenge in a company with heart and soul in the middle of Mälardalen?
The Volvo Group is seeking a highly engaged and experienced Director of Maintenance, at our Köping Plant.
As the Director of Maintenance your role, together with your colleagues, is to drive the maintenance unit forward in accordance with set goals and based on the Volvo Group's values and principles. You will handle matters related to personnel, materials, equipment, and finances connected to your unit, and you will be the plant's point of contact regarding VGRE (Volvo Group Real Estate). You will work according to VPS (Volvo Performance System) with a focus on continuous improvement, ensuring that the maintenance department is properly staffed and has the capacity and competence to achieve the set goals.
Key Responsibilities:
You will implement Volvo Group's, GTO's (Group Truck Operations), and PTP's (Powertrain Production) policies, strategies, and processes clearly, breaking down goals, and ensuring that the maintenance team works in alignment with the entire Köping plant's business plan and strategies. You will represent the maintenance department internally and externally and work to develop and maintain good relationships with employees, support functions, customers, and suppliers.
Your team will consist of a group of highly engaged professionals, including 1 Area Manager for Maintenance and 8 first line managers. Reporting directly to the Vice President & Plant Manager, you will work closely with your colleagues in the Plant Management team and the Volvo Powertrains team for Maintenance.
• Lead, guide, mentor, develop, and support your team to achieve excellence.
• Drive Maintenance initiatives in alignment with the Volvo Performance System (VPS) ways of working and within VPS, lead the focus area for Professional Maintenance (PM) with a solid business acumen.
• Build and maintain professional networks across different business functions and plants, collaborating with peers, key business partners, and stakeholders to achieve excellence.
• Emphasize the power of communication, creating awareness within teams and the organization.
• Demonstrate a high level of integrity to build trust within the organization.
Critical Competencies and Requirements:
We are looking for someone with a background in maintenance and production, along with several years of leadership experience. You have strong technical skills, understand maintenance processes, and possess product knowledge. You hold a technical education at the university level or equivalent experience, as well as a solid understanding of the commercial vehicle industry and business analysis. Additionally, you are adept at translating business plans, strategies, and analyses into your operations to improve and develop your work. You are fluent in both Swedish and English.
As a person, you work seamlessly in an international environment with staff from various parts of the world and build strong, long-term relationships in different networks. You motivate, engage, and include others, while demonstrating excellent problem-solving skills and remaining calm even in stressful situations.
• Personal attributes such as persistence, good prioritization skills, problem-solving abilities, and a sense of service and cooperation.
• Self-starter with strong organizational and analytical skills, capable of strategic thinking and tactical execution.
• Clear vision, global mindset, and culture-oriented leadership.
Do the above descriptions match your aspirations and you are a highly motivated individual who wants to contribute to the Volvo Group's vision of becoming the most desired, innovative, and successful transport solution provider in the world, we invite you to join our team! This is a unique opportunity to make a difference and drive positive change in a dynamic and evolving industry.
We eagerly await your application, which should be submitted no later than January 12th, 2025.
If you are curious and want to know more about the role please Contact Magnus Hansson, VP Powertrain Prod Köping Plant, magnus.hansson.3@volvo.com
For any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Maria Westermark at maria.westermark@consultant.volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15274-43040794". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Maria Westermark 0739023314 Jobbnummer
9057907