Director, Large and Mega Projects
2023-12-11
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power transmission products. We design, manufacture and install low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the world's ongoing transition to renewable energy. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, and employs over 4,500 people in 15 countries. In 2002, we realized revenues of 2.1 billion dollars. We connect a greener world. NKT Careers
Help us connect a greener world
Become a Connector @ NKT HV Solutions Karlskrona
NKT is a key player driving the global transition towards a net-zero energy future. As a leader in connecting renewable energy sources to the grid, NKT is at the forefront of reducing carbon emissions and promoting clean energy worldwide.
At NKT's high-voltage cable manufacturing center in Karlskrona, Sweden, we specialize in the design, production, testing, and installation of technically advanced high-voltage cables (HVC) used for intercountry power transmission and connecting offshore wind farms, with projects often exceeding EUR500 million.
The Role
As the Manager for Large Projects, you will lead one of our dynamic Large Project Management Departments, overseeing a diverse team of experienced Project Managers working across a range of projects for Interconnectors, Power from Shore, and Offshore Wind sectors globally. If you thrive in dynamic, high-tech environments and enjoy solving large-scale, complex challenges, this role presents an ideal opportunity.
Your Responsibilities
* Provide proactive support to Project Managers in risk and opportunity management.
* Lead project reviews, monitoring progress, risks, costs, cash flow, and quality, taking corrective actions as needed.
* Manage people, including resource allocation, performance appraisals, and individual development plans for Project Managers.
* Coach, mentor, and ensure adherence to essential project management processes and governance.
* Represent the department to external stakeholders and internal counterparts, fostering cohesive progress across the project portfolio.
* Liaise with legal experts, engineering, production units, planners, and installation teams.
Your Profile
* Master's or Bachelor's degree in science or a related field.
* Substantial experience in project management, particularly in EPCI works within power, offshore, or construction sectors.
* Certification as a senior project manager (IPMA or PMP) highly desirable.
* Expertise in navigating complex projects involving multiple stakeholders, variances, and subcontracts.
* Background in change management and a keen commercial mindset.
* Experience in project management or sales of HV cable projects is highly meriting.
* Proficiency in English; proficiency in other languages such as Swedish, German, French, or Spanish is advantageous.
* Self-driven leader fostering exceptional team dynamics, coaching, and motivating teams.
Why NKT
At NKT, we offer a dynamic, fast-paced, and high-tech environment where you can thrive both personally and professionally. Our team values innovative ideas and supports personal and collective growth. We recognize that having diverse technical and cultural backgrounds helps us to have a well-rounded perspective when developing solutions for our international customers. The primary work location is in Karlskrona, Sweden. However, for experienced candidates, this role may also be based out of our office in Malmö.
Contact and application
Join us at NKT HV Solutions and be a key player in shaping the future of clean energy. We will be reviewing applications on an ongoing basis, but recommend that you apply no later than December 31st.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact the hiring manager, Fredrik Olsson, at: Fredrik.Olsson@nkt.com
. For questions about the recruitment process, please contact our HR Business Partner, Elin Jönsson at: Elin.Jonsson@nkt.com
, or the recruiter, Ben Gregg, at: Benjamin.Gregg@nkt.com
.
Note: due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer: Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen: Joakim Wikström, +46 73-407 02 43
Ledarna: Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
We look forward to your application!
Bonus Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "4661-42116071". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290) Arbetsplats
NKT A/S Kontakt
Benjamin Gregg +46 701405015 Jobbnummer
8321528