Director/Head of Manufacturing Engineering Hallsberg
2023-07-26
With safety first, fun at work and personal best every day as guiding stars, we manufacture cabs and tanks for wheel loaders, dump trucks, excavators, and single drums. Our products are used around the world to build the future! These are fantastically exciting times for our industry, and we look forward to getting to know new colleagues - It would be great if you want to work with us, so read on!
We are looking for a driven Mechanical Engineering leader to spearhead the engineering team in daily work and development. You will own the relationship between the engineering development and production teams. The success of the role depends on the quality, reliability, cost, manufacturability, throughput, safety, and user experience of the products that you deliver.
The Manufacturing Engineering department at the VCE Hallsberg site is supporting building the factory for tomorrow. The team has a wide variety of responsibilities-from determining the most efficient factory floor layout, to designing and implementing tooling and processes to support production.
The department is responsible for the design and development of tools and equipment that support manufacturing. The team works closely with shopfloor, turning top-level requirements and concepts into functional detailed designs. The team brings a high level of innovation and ingenuity into the design process, as they are tasked to drive the journey against the industry 4.0.
What you will do:
Lead a highly talented team of Mechanical Engineers responsible for implementing new production processes and improve the current set up.
Build, develop, and structure the Mechanical Engineering team through mentorship, and a constant feedback loop.
Responsible for the work environment and safety for the personnel in the team
Have the responsibility to secure the Core Plant support to our global cab manufacturing network.
Secure that new products will be introduced according to Volvo project model.
That includes tool design and production preparations.
Secure that the manufacturing engineering team work close to the product design team to meet our manufacturing requirements.
Support, together with the team, the production in problem solving and to improve the production.
Develop the work processes used by the manufacturing engineering team.
Develop new production processes and fixtures/tools for new and changed products.
Planning and implement new investments for our production processes.
Interface with vendor tooling design teams to ensure mutual design compatibility, assist the manufacturing, and supply chain teams to manage vendor design and procurement schedules and technical blockers, along with internal procurement schedules and technical blockers.
Be able to work in a team environment effectively. All work is the collective effort of the team.
Who you are:
A successful candidate will typically have a B.S. degree in any Engineering discipline from an accredited institution
Management experience, preferably in a Mechanical, Launch, or Tooling department
Experience managing scope of large projects, including schedule and budget ownership
Experience working with vendors for manufacturing and process equipment.
Experience working within cross-functional teams of manufacturing engineers, design departments and tooling engineers
Experience communicating in English and Swedish
What We Offer:
We offer you a challenging and stimulating work in a dynamic culture where no two days are the same.
You get the opportunity to influence and create value for employees, owners, customers, and society.
We offer you a fun and inspiring role with great opportunities for personal development and networking with global contacts.
We are driven by attracting, developing and engaging all employees to contribute to the journey of change required to continue being a world-class factory.
We are a team of curious people; we strive for new innovative ways of working and we look forward to both share with and learn from you.
Any questions? Or curious to hear more about this opportunity?
Contact Tommy Bengtsson, +46 70 0034325
Union representatives:
Daniel Berglund, Unionen, +46 16 5415970
Robin Möller, Akademikerna, +46 16 2019212
Mikael Hagberg, Ledarna, +46 16 5418851
All applications will be reviewed from the 21st of August due to the Swedish summer vacation period. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
