Director, Head of Group Marketing
2023-12-21
About NKT
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology - designing, manufacturing and installing low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the green transition. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, employs 4,500 people in more than 15 countries, and realized revenue of EUR 2,1 billion in 2022. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Lead the development of our brand and contribute to our exciting growth journey
NKT is seeking a leader to join us as the Director, Head of Group Marketing. You will play an important role being responsible Group Marketing strategies and propelling us further on our journey of growth. Are you enthusiastic about making a global impact through strategic brand management and set your footprint in our business? You will be part of our exciting journey toward a greener future. Together, we connect a greener world!
Own, evolve and safeguard the NKT brand
As Director, Head of Group Marketing and together with your small team of experienced specialists, you will be responsible for Group Marketing strategy and execution. You will have the stewardship of our brand tracking and brand management. Together with your team, you safeguard and develop the NKT brand. In close cooperation with the business line marketing teams, Group Communication and in alignment with stakeholders across the organization you ensure Group marketing activities are tailored to concrete business needs and support the business to grow market awareness and customer loyalty.
Besides the above your main responsibility will be:
* Customer research and intelligence to provide strategic and transactional research programs
* Brand platform and visual identity
* Marketing tech-stack, including NKT website platform to develop and enable digital marketing
* Support HR in employer branding activities, both in terms of strategy as well as communication assets
* Ensure and present reliable data tracking of the brand, marketing activities, platforms and results
* Build and control Group Marketing budget
Experienced leader with the ability to influence others
To succeed in this role, you have great leadership as well as team building skills. You possess a strategic mindset while appreciating working hands-on when needed. Structured working style, with an eye for details as well as a strong result orientation is also key in this role.
You also have:
* Experience from strategic brand management and digital marketing from a technical industry (B2B)
* Experience in leading a team of specialists
* Project management capabilities and experience
* Vast experience analysing data and using different digital platforms
* Fluent in English, both verbal and in writing
Leverage your brand management skills in an international setting
You will join an international, competent and service-minded marketing team. The location of this position can be either in Karlskrona, Kaunas or Cologne. Travel, around 20 working days per years, is to be expected.
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
We offer you the opportunity to join a globally leading cable company, set your footprint in our business and develop your brand management and marketing skills in an international organization.
"As a leader I am fostering my team to take full responsibility for their respective areas, supporting a flexible way of working, while fostering a great collaboration spirit. I look forward to working with you!"
Carina Lindberg, VP, Head of Global Marketing, hiring manager.
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously but we recommend you to apply no later than 10th of January. Due to winter vacations, you will receive feedback on your application first around mid-January. Personality tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Carina Lindberg, carina.lindberg@nkt.com
. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to Global Talent Attraction Specialist Angelina Nilsson, angelina.nilsson@nkt.com
.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union Representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer: Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen: Joakim Wikström, +46 73 407 02 43
Ledarna: Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
