Director Global Project Management
2023-08-11
Do you have a real passion for Project Management and want to improve the way we discover and develop medicines?
We are now looking for a Director, Global Project Management Early Respiratory & Immunology to join our Global Portfolio and Project Management (GPPM) team.
At AstraZeneca, we are united by a common purpose: to push the boundaries of science to deliver lifechanging medicines. We continuously forge partnerships that help pursue world-class medicines in new ways, combining our people's outstanding skills with those of people from all over the globe.
Our Global Portfolio and Project Management Organisation (GPPM) has a critical role to play in advancing our pipeline and delivering Growth Through Innovation by closely partnering with Research & Development (R&D) and business leaders to support decision-making, resource allocation, project management, and governance across our combined Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals portfolio.
Our team lives by a clear vision: Working collaboratively to optimize projects and our portfolio. This position is a phenomenal career opportunity for you who are highly motivated and have a desire to gain broader understanding of drug development and project management within AstraZeneca.
This position plays a highly visible, critical role in successfully delivering innovative medicines through the drug development process to patients.
What you'll do
The Director of Global Project Management (GPM) in the GPPM organization is accountable for the Project Management leadership of cross functional drug development teams in order for the teams to achieve key strategic objectives and deliver development, regulatory and commercial goals.
As GPM, you will work on several cross-functional drug development teams aligned with the early Respiratory & Immunology Therapy Area. Working with the Project Leader and functional representatives you will ensure that the team operates in a way that represents the highest standard of practice for project management within AstraZeneca.
Program Strategic Alignment
* Provides program management leadership by active input into the project strategy & vision, ensuring alignment of the project strategy with operational delivery
* May lead the drug project strategy as assigned by PM Head or project leader
* Ensures appropriate linkages between project strategy and key internal processes (Therapy Area strategy, prioritization, corporate scorecard)
Cross-functional Team Leadership and Delivery
* Creates a shared sense of purpose, inspires and energize others
* Coaches project teams towards successful issue resolution and decision making and focus the team on the right activities at the right time, can handle the majority of challenging project situations
* Serves as a core team member and drives efficient operation of project teams including overall plans, priorities, budget and risk management
Governance and Investment Decisions
* Manages team towards effective governance decisions (e.g. Phase Investment Decisions, project revisions, etc)
* Provides guidance to both the team and senior management/governance bodies that allows efficient (timely and informed) decision making
* Uses broad influential network and ensures engagement at all levels prior to key decisions
Planning, Monitoring and Delivery
* Ensures that overall team deliverables, budgets, schedules, and performance standards are realistically set, governance approved and attained, and that the project effectively fulfils all business reporting requirements.
* Maintains plans of the highest data quality, accountable for all Project Management deliverables associated with project team(s) covered
Entrepreneurship
* Leads by example in learning, innovation, cross-functional collaboration and conflict resolution; seeks opportunities to change paradigm and removes barriers within and outside the team.
* Champions company methodology and adoption of new project management practices.
* Uses business knowledge to drive cross-project learning, champion and embed better ways of working across the enterprise
Essential for the role
* Bachelor's degree in a scientific or technical drug development subject
* Substantial experience leading/managing drug development projects
* Experienced in project management with a successful track record of delivering complex/ high business impact drug development projects within the agreed time, quality and cost.
* Ability to empower, lead and encourage efficient teams
* Excellent working knowledge of project management tools and processes.
* Experience ensuring high quality data in enterprise systems
* Track record of effective Senior Stakeholder management, demonstrating a strong ability to influence strategically
* Ability to look for and champion more efficient and effective methods and processes within project management
Desirable for the role
* Advanced degree in a scientific field and / or MBA
* In-depth knowledge of drug development process
* Project Management (PMP) Certification
* Experience with advanced project management tools, such as Planisware/PLANIT
* Respiratory and Immunology therapy area knowledge
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca you will be valued. Not only for your unique contribution, skills and background, but because we recognise people are our greatest asset. Here we are dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Thrive in an energising environment where challenging work goes hand in hand with development. With opportunities, recognition and bright minds, there's no better place to unlock learning and build a long-term career. Most importantly, we do meaningful work that changes lives. It's our purpose that drives us, every day. Interested? Come and join our journey.
So, what's next?
