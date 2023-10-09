Director for the Portfolio Management Support section
Rädda barnens Riksförbund / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rädda barnens Riksförbund i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Norrköping
, Norberg
, Finspång
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about effective award management processes and portfolio oversight?
Then this is the job for you. The Director, Portfolio Management Support Section (PMSS) is responsible for the oversight and operationalization of effective and high-quality award management and compliance processes at Save the Children Sweden for our international awards.
The section is accountable for ensuring staff capacity building on award management and compliance processes is functional, to enable all sections and departments that operate within the scope of the processes, to comply with the requirements and accountabilities of award management and compliance.
Quality assurance of the processes will be overseen by the Director through active monitoring and strengthening of processes and practices, through corrective measures.
The section is also responsible for compiling total portfolio overview data and resources analysis of Save the Childrens international portfolio for the leadership team to enable effective oversight and resource allocation.
The Director will play a strong leadership role both internally, and across the Global Save the Children Award Management and Compliance Leadership team, to ensure cohesion of award management and compliance, between the Save the Children Sweden and Save the Children International policies and guidelines.
The Director will manage a team responsible for the operationalization of the quality award management and compliance processes. The Director will also linemanage a number of staff that is working on global cross functional programs.
Main deliverables in the role:
• Strategic direction and leadership of ensuring quality, updated and effective award management processes including compliance, fraud and safeguarding for Save the Children Sweden's international portfolio.
• Coaching and personnel management for staff in the team.
• Ensuring coherence in award management across the international program regional teams and across Save the Children Sweden for the international portfolio.
• Part of International Program-leadership team contributing to the overall leadership of Save the Children Sweden's international engagement.
• Contribute to global award management and compliance development and working groups and represent Save the Children Sweden in relevant Save the Children International fora.
Does this sound like you?
This role requires:
• Relevant bachelor/masters degree.
• Documented extensive experience in award management process leadership including compliance mechanisms.
• Significant relevant work experience in international development programming and international award management.
• At least 5 years of experience of staff management including of matrix management.
• Strong communication and presentation skills; relationship building.
• Excellent ability to communicate verbally and in writing (English).
Merit:
Ability to communicate verbally and in writing in Swedish.
Sound interesting?
This is a 2 year cover position (vikariat) with a possibility for a permanent position where you will be working out of our office in Stockholm. Please note that you need to be eligible to work in Sweden to be considered for this role . Please contact the hiring manager, International Program Director, Cecilia Chatterjee-Martinsen cecilia.chatterjee.martinsen@rb.se
should you have any question about this role.
We look forward to receiving your application no later than October 22, 2023.
At Save the Children we are committed to the safeguarding and protection of both children and adults in our work. We will do everything possible to ensure that only those who are suitable to work with children are recruited to work for us. This post is subject to vetting checks including a criminal records disclosure. All employees are expected to carry out their duties in accordance with our important policies such as the Child safeguarding policy, Policy protection from Sexual Abuse and Sexual Exploitation (PSEA) and our ethical guidelines, more information about our policies and our guidelines can be found HERE (https://www.raddabarnen.se/om-oss/vara-varderingar/policies-and-ethical-guidelines/)
.
At Save the Children, we seek a workforce that is as diverse as our society and reflects the communities we work in. We believe diversity and inclusion are fundamental to our culture and core values, we demonstrate this commitment through all our employment practices. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rädda Barnens Riksförbund
, http://www.rb.se Arbetsplats
Rädda Barnen Kontakt
Cecilia Chatterjee-Martinsen cecilia.chatterjee.martinsen@rb.se 08-698 6750 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Rädda barnens Riksförbund varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8177413