Director, Engagement Executive
Oracle Svenska AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-04-24
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Oracle Svenska AB i Lund
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Director, Engagement Executive to join an exciting project across Region Skåne for an integrated digital healthcare environment, replacing many existing IT systems in hospitals and primary care facilities.
At Oracle Health we are working at the intersection of health and technology. We create software solutions to support clinicians and healthcare professionals in hospitals and healthcare organisations worldwide, and we are looking for a Director, Engagement Executive to join an exciting project across Region Skåne for an integrated digital healthcare environment, replacing many existing IT systems in hospitals and primary care facilities. The new system includes a service to manage the health of their 1.3 million citizens and a modern digital care system that allows for increased patient participation, safer patient experience, and improved work environment for healthcare professionals. As Director, Engagement Executive, you will be accountable for the delivery of Oracle Health client projects and external client relationships. You will be responsible for the development and delivery pillar of the Region Skåne SDV program and its associated integrated solutions, including staffing and contractor management. You will also take part in client roadmapping and project plan development, in collaboration with project managers and other subject matter experts. This will also involve monitoring the key performance indicators as the deployment progresses and intervening as necessary to mitigate risks and ensure on-time delivery of Oracle Health's commitments.
You will also create and drive action plans for the knowledge leader community, ensure adherence to Oracle's unified method of implementation, and drive vision, innovation and strategy for internal organisational and team imperatives.This leadership role within the overall program requires directing teams of cross-functional associates to execute on the client's vision, objectives and strategy as defined and driven by executive leadership. This position reports to Oracle Health regional Consulting leadership and collaborates with regional Program leadership.
Basic Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in General Studies or related field, or equivalent relevant work experience
• At least 7 years of project management work experience
• At least 5 years of health care information technology (HCIT) work experience
• Completed 2 projects within the last 4 years using Cerner Consulting Methodology, and enthusiasm to learn and transition this to Oracle's unified implementation method and standards
Preferred Qualifications:
• Experience of Oracle Health's Region Skåne SDV program
• C-suite stakeholder management experience
• Managing complexity across a multi work stream program
• Large scale program management experience, involving multiple coordinated projects
Expectations:
• Familiar with the use of Microsoft Project product
• Ability to travel 50%, and to work in a hybrid home and office environment as needed
• Ability to work overtime and irregular hours as needed
• Excellent communication skills verbally and written Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-08
E-post: craig.holbrook@oracle.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oracle Svenska AB
(org.nr 556254-6746)
Tunavägen 24 (visa karta
)
223 63 LUND Jobbnummer
8636814