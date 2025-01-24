Director Electric Motor Design, Electromobility
Join our dynamic team as a Director of Electric Motor Design within the Propulsion Engineering Function and make a significant impact. Are you a forward-thinking leader with a passion to drive a sustainable future? Do you inspire and bring out the best of your leaders and teams by promoting collaboration and understanding in the workplace, committed to creating an inclusive and supportive environment, we would love to hear from you!
About us:
Volvo Group Trucks Technology delivers technologies to trucks, buses, construction equipment and power solutions for marine and industrial applications.
Electromobility, a growing part of Volvo Group Trucks Technology, is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of making this change happening in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. T
This is how you can make a difference:
Your leadership expertise will play a pivotal role in driving the cultural shift essential for fostering innovation and transformation. With a passion for leading change and empowering leaders, coupled with a customer-centric mindset, you have a track record of transforming good teams into exceptional ones. We believe you have a can-do attitude and a results-oriented mindset, enabling you to tackle challenging assignments successfully. We have a feeling that you have a true passion about Electromobility as a technology domain and what it can do to transform the transportation industry.
Together, we will continue to grow and build state-of-the-art technology. You will be part of the Propulsion Engineering function management team and report directly to VP Propulsion Engineering.
To make this a success:
The Director Electric Motor Design holds a senior role that significantly impacts organizational, strategic, conceptual, and primary deliveries. This role encompasses overseeing Electric Motor Design-related activities, including requirement analysis, system requirements, hardware (HW) design and development, and test case definition. You'll lead the crafting of Electric Motor Design strategies and guidelines, ensuring the quality and safety of components, and play a key role in shaping the technical roadmap and propulsion engineering portfolio.
Your deep understanding of complete technical solutions, market experience, stakeholder management abilities in the automotive industry, and proficiency in processes and deliverables, coupled with your ability to take action, will enable you to successfully lead your team and elevate the Propulsion Engineering function in Electromobility to the next level.
What to bring:
• Extensive experience within Electric Motor Design and technical governance for complex automotive systems, you bring true engineering competence in the area.
• Solid experience in complete Electric Propulsion systems.
• Solid experience in the full industrialization chain of Automotive products.
• Former experience in a senior line managerial role preferably within automotive industry (leading leader level)
• Demonstrated ability to balance a strategic, holistic end-to-end (E2E) view with operational considerations.
• Engineering education, minimum a MSc. A relevant PhD can be beneficial.
Work location is in Gothenburg at the Group Trucks Technology HQ.
Information:
Please do not wait with your application, interviews will be conducted continuously.
Last day for application using our career site is 3rd of July.
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact:
Peter Granqvist, SVP Volvo Group Electromobility Technology at:peter.granqvist@volvo.com
Johanna Judkins, Global People & Culture BP Lead Electromobility johanna.judkins@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
