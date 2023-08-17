Director Digitalization & IT - Volvo GTO Köping
2023-08-17
Group Trucks Operations is the truck industrial entity within the Volvo Group responsible for Global Truck manufacturing, including Cab & Vehicle Assembly, Engine Production, Logistics Services, Parts Distribution and Remanufacturing. Group Trucks Operations manufacture advanced products for the world class brands of the Volvo Group and work with energy, passion and respect for the individual. Our global industrial footprint offers an opportunity to an international career in a state-of-the-art industrial environment, where continuous development and productivity improvement is driven through Volvo Production System. Together, Group Trucks Operations represent almost 35,000 employees at 70 larger or smaller units on 6 continents.
The biggest technology shift in decades has just started and we are in the middle of an exciting digitalization journey, and more on the horizon! The automotive world is changing rapidly and to be part of this big change is an exciting movement. Would you like to be a part of the journey towards the best transmission plant in the world? The plant in Köping is the transmission center within the Volvo Group Truck Operations, Powertrain Production. Our site is the "Center of Excellence" within the area of transmission solutions and today we are approx.1700 employees. The opportunities are endless if you are willing to join our team in the challenges ahead of us.
We are now looking for our future Director Digitalization & IT. The right candidate is a leader with an operational and strategic mindset, eager to continue developing a winning plant IT team. You will report directly to the Köping Plant VP and be an important key player in the plant management team. You will also be a part of the global Digitalization & IT Extended Management Team for Powertrain Production.
Main activities and responsibilities for this role:
* We expect you to develop the plant D&IT organization toward future demands, embrace the future technologies and competencies in accordance with Industry 4.0
* To fulfill the set targets and vision we expect you to coach and develop your team, secure resources, and competences
* Lead the Plant IT team with operational responsibility of the D&IT support and D&IT deliveries in the plant
* Drive and develop the D&IT project portfolio for the plant
* Ensure that the plant has efficient D&IT solutions and services supporting and enabling its operations
* Identify opportunities to add business value using D&IT Solutions and Services
* Responsibility for global digitalization strategy alignment for the site
* Be able to lead strategic and organizational development for your function in collaboration with the global functions, production functions, as well as other support functions
Critical competencies and experience
We are looking for a goal-oriented leader with a strong drive to deliver and continually develop and improve the D&IT organization and its employees. Excellent communication skills are essential to be able to build networks and create trusting relationships. You believe in building a knowledge-based organization with a strong x-functional teamwork as a foundation.
You are an inspiring and inclusive leader as well as an active team member. We strongly believe that teamwork is the result of working proactively with long-term determination in industrializing future technologies while standing shoulder to shoulder in facing daily operation pulse. We are actively working to establish teams which will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality.
The ideal candidate for this position has experience and knowledge from driving business value through D&IT solutions, a university degree in relevant subject and experience from management.
You have a passion for both Manufacturing and IT and can easily switch between the two "languages". Previous experience of Manufacturing IT is a merit and something you would benefit from in your daily work.
You have a strong quality focus and a personal drive to reach the objectives and targets set for D&IT in Köping, understanding how it contributes to the factory. To succeed in this role, you have interest and broad experience in digital technologies and a strong business acumen and understanding how digital solutions can enable and enhance business development.
Further, you demonstrate a clear vision, a global mind-set and successful people & culture-oriented leadership.
On our journey, we enjoy having great fun together and we build a culture for customer success, trust, passion, change and performance.
About us
The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines under the leading brands Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, UD Trucks, Eicher, SDLG, Terex Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus, UD Bus and Volvo Penta.
Volvo Group Trucks Operations encompasses all production of the Group's engines and transmissions, as well as all production of Volvo, Renault and Mack trucks. The organization is responsible for spare parts supplies to the Group's customers as well as for designing, operating and optimizing logistics and supply chain for all brands, production facilities and distribution centers where the Volvo Group operates. In Volvo Group Trucks Operations you will be part of a diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win. Ersättning
