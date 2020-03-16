Director development - Bravura Sverige AB - Biologjobb i Lund
Director development
Bravura Sverige AB / Biologjobb / Lund
2020-03-16
Visa alla biologjobb i Lund, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Burlöv
Visa alla jobb hos Bravura Sverige AB i Lund
Om Bravura:
Bravura är ett bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag för organisationer som vill hitta Next Gen Professionals. Hos oss finns massor av jobbmöjligheter, framförallt för dig i början av karriären med 0-8 års erfarenhet. Via oss kan du jobba som konsult eller bli rekryterad. Hitta ditt drömjobb - vi hjälper dig att lyckas!
Publiceringsdatum
2020-03-16
Företaget
Our ultimate vision is to contribute to the successful treatment of serious human diseases by providing the Mesenchymal stem cells of neonatal source (means that they have greater genome integrity) for various regenerative medical applications.
Dina arbetsuppgifter
In this position, he/she will be responsible for managing stakeholders of Amniotics clinical development programs such as regulatory agencies, participating investigators, CROs assisting in clinical trial preparations and clinical trial monitoring. The Director development needs to coordinate work with Amniotics internal development of preclinical in vitro and in vivo data to support the ATMP development.
You will manage Amniotics clinical development programs witch include lead in study design, protocol writing, analyses and interpretation of clinical trial data and the reporting of clinical trial results.
Manage regulatory strategies and interactions with global regulatory authorities. Provide leadership on the clinical development strategy for Amniotics preclinical programs. You have good social skills and have no proplem to build and maintain solid working relationships with key opinion leaders and academic thought leaders, lead clinical investigators, cooperative groups, and other clinical stakeholders.
Kvalifikationer
Master of science.
5+ years' experience in clinical development.
Experience with cell therapy development.
Experience working with cell therapies or a related field.
Excellent oral and written communication skills including report writing.
Trustworthy with highest integrity, committed to ethics and scientific standards.
We also see you have proven ability to engage constructively with colleagues at all levels across different departments to deliver objectives. You must have the ability and strong desire to "make things happen" and you also have a results-oriented work ethic and a positive, can-do attitude. You are an effective leader and have great people management, communication skills and a team-oriented style.
Övrig information:
Start: As soon as possible
Plats: Lund
Lön: According to agreement
Funderingar kring Bravuras rekryteringsprocess? Du finner svar på de vanligast förekommande frågorna här
Är du nyfiken på hur vår rekryteringsprocess är upplagd? Du hittar mer information här: https://www.bravura.se/din-karriar.
Har du frågor om tjänsten eller kring din registrering är du välkommen att kontakta vår kandidatsupport på vår chatt, info@bravura.se eller 08-400 240 50 så hjälper vi dig. Ange vilken tjänst det gäller.
Vi rekommenderar att du skickar in din ansökan omgående då vi gör ett löpande urval. Välkommen med din ansökan!
Sökord: Master of science, cell, biology, development, clinical delevopment, GMP
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse.
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-03-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Bravura Sverige AB
Jobbnummer
5153018
