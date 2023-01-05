Director Customer Support
Syncron is the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent SaaS solutions dedicated to End-to-End Continuous Service Lifecycle Management, and we are on a high-growth trajectory. Our solutions help leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the world's new service economy. We improve aftermarket business profitability, optimize working capital, increase customer loyalty, and enable our customer's ability to transition successfully to future service-driven business models. Syncron's offerings encompass leadership solutions such as: service parts inventory, price, equipment uptime, warranty, service contract, and field service management.
Syncron is now looking for a Global leader Customer Care to the Customer Excellence organization. The Customer Care organization is a global team with team members in Japan, India, Europe, and the US. First level managers are located in India and Europe.
The Global leader Customer Care is responsible for the strategic development of the function, overseeing the specific Customer Care teams' development. The Global leader Customer Care monitors the day-to-day operations to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our support and ensures continuous improvement of processes and policies.
The role requires to see the "big picture" of the business while at the same time measuring and tracking numbers to drive the customer support business forward. A communicative, leadership personality to explain the corporate strategy to the Customer Care organization, and at the same time engaging with the team to collect feedback and feed it back into corporate decision processes in the spirit of the "greater good", is important.
TASKS & RESPONSIBILITIES
The Global leader Customer Care has the following tasks and responsibilities:
Develop direct customer relationships and trust.
Ensure the team communicates properly with the customers through Syncron case management tool and other communication channels, including email and telephone.
Act as escalation point of contact for customers requesting management escalation. Escalations will be handled in close collaboration with the Support Account Management team, where Service Managers are responsible to drive critical customer ticket backlogs back to a normal state.
Contribute with help in sales activities when needed.
Strategically plan how the organization is best composed to provide the most efficient delivery to our customers.
Set business objectives for the Customer Care team.
Establish and develop the KPI set for the support organization, and make sure targets are achieved.
Develop and manage budget, people, and performance goals for the Customer Care team.
Participate in setting of CX and corporate business objectives.
Ensure a balanced team composition in terms of knowledge and the right amount of people to manage the delivery.
Drive internal enhancement projects where Customer Care is a stakeholder
Lead to inspire others to achieve high performance resulting in driving business results.
Take responsibility for people management and business results.
Manage, motivate, and coach first level managers.
Engage, coach, and assist with development guidance to achieve individual growth among the team and business results.
Own performance improvement discussions with low performers.
Own compensation and performance review processes for Support staff.
Support the recruitment process for all Support positions to meet annual growth plans.
Own the on-boarding process for Support staff.
Personal Profile
5-10 years managerial experience in a Customer Support organization.
Strong customer service track record and teamwork skills.
Professional demeanor to maintain and enhance relationships.
Ability to communicate complex information internally and externally.
Exercise judgement to achieve business results. Ensures budgets and schedules meet corporate requirements.
Exercise judgement in developing methods, techniques, and evaluation criteria for obtaining results.
Bachelor's degree in relevant field.
