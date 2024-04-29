Director, Corporate Relationship Manager
Director, Corporate Relationship Manager
Due to the growth of our European Corporates business, we are currently looking for the Director, Corporate Relationship Manager to join our Standard Chartered Bank branch in Stockholm. Reporting directly to CEO & Country Head, Client Coverage, Nordics, the successful candidate will be responsible for leading the origination and client relationship management for a designated portfolio of Corporate Clients in the Nordic region in partnership with the Senior Bankers.
Responsibilities:
Originating business and account management of Corporate Clients in partnership with the Senior Bankers in the Nordic region including client research, client meeting documentation, bespoke client analysis and client meeting preparation if required etc.
Proactive management of designated portfolio of including client and product partner engagement as Global Account Manager (GAM)
Ensuring high service level for existing relationships, originate new transactions and cross selling of ideas
Prospecting and onboarding new clients together with the wider client team
Introducing network & product teams to the clients to enlarge multi-product and multi-country ratio
Regularly engage with the client teams to ensure high service level, origination activity, reporting quality, etc.)
Ideal candidate:
Ideally 5+ years of experience in banking as Relationship Manager in the Client Coverage team
Strong understanding and in-depth corporate market knowledge in the Nordic region
Major degree in Banking or Finance
Fluency in English, Swedish language skills preferred
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
About Standard Chartered
We're an international bank, nimble enough to act, big enough for impact. For more than 160 years, we've worked to make a positive difference for our clients, communities, and each other. We question the status quo, love a challenge and enjoy finding new opportunities to grow and do better than before. If you're looking for a career with purpose and you want to work for a bank making a difference, we want to hear from you. You can count on us to celebrate your unique talents. And we can't wait to see the talents you can bring us.
Our purpose, to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, together with our brand promise, to be here for good are achieved by how we each live our valued behaviours. When you work with us, you'll see how we value difference and advocate inclusion. Together we:
