Director Complete Powertrain
This is us, your new colleagues at Powertrain Engineering (PE)
We stand in front of significant challenges, where reducing transport emitted CO2 emissions is one of the biggest. We have transformed over the past years by simplifying and empowering our organization and way of working. As an integrated part of this we have high expectations to shorten development time and cost and drive innovation and employee engagement by leading technology and people.
The PE Sweden organization is having the full responsibility for Platform Center Heavy-Duty Engines, Transmissions, as well as Application Center Heavy-Duty Europe. We take the product ownership role and optimize complete powertrain systems through the usage of components tailored for each application.
We develop Internal Combustion Engines, transmissions and software products for both Electric and Conventional drivelines. Together with our colleagues around the world we take full system responsibility from cradle-to-grave.
Who are we
The Complete Powertrain department is the cross functional range function at Powertrain, responsible for integration of system and components into a complete HD product delivery. We are responsible for the evolution of our products and services. We take product ownership by being the glue between the technology sections at PE SWE.
Together, we strive for excellence in all that we do, combining our expertise in Data Analytics, System
Integration, Features Development, and Quality Assurance to deliver tailor-made technology solutions that drive business growth and customers success.
The organization has ~75 employees and consists of 8 groups and 4 other direct reports.
What will you do?
As Director for Complete Powertrain, you will be responsible for driving the development, delivery, and operational excellence of the HD Complete Powertrain products. Your key responsibilities include:
• Acting as the Product Owner for the Heavy-Duty (HD) Complete Powertrain Products, ensuring alignment with customer and business needs.
• Leading the HDP Project Management Office, ensuring effective project execution and delivery.
• Driving cross-functional collaboration across GTX to support the full HDP portfolio, fostering strong alignment and teamwork.
• Owning the complete software delivery for all HDP products, securing quality, performance, and customer satisfaction.
• Leading simulation, data analysis, and system validation at the Complete Powertrain level, ensuring products meet technical and operational requirements.
• Overseeing vehicle calibration and managing truck fleet operations for HDP products, ensuring optimal performance and operational efficiency.
• Managing the HDP Maintenance Portfolio, including responsibility for the associated budget and resource allocation.
• Coordinating the global community of Complete Powertrain Directors, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing across regions.
• Securing invoiced business with UD Trucks, Volvo Penta, and Volvo Construction Equipment, while improving test planning KPIs
• Supporting the PE Sustainability Plan and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) efforts, ensuring employees are engaged with and informed about PE Sweden's performance and transformation initiatives.
Who are you?
As an inspiring leader, you foster innovation and engagement by promoting collaboration, teamwork, and the development of your team members.
You possess a positive mindset and a can-do attitude, enabling you to identify opportunities and confidently challenge the status quo. With a structured approach, you quickly find common grounds and solutions, which will help you with your recommendations and decisions.
You have a proven track record of effective collaboration in diverse team environments and are comfortable navigating ambiguity and adapting quickly to new directions. Your passion for sustainable powertrains and your drive to explore new technologies, combined with a focus on creating synergies, enable you to contribute to the development of the best complete product for our customers.
We also want you to have:
• A Master's degree in Engineering
• Proven ability to successfully lead leaders and teams , both as a line manager and project manager
• Experience in the automotive industry, specifically in forefront technology development or research within the Powertrain domain
• Strong communication skills, with fluency in both spoken and written English
The last day to apply is the 24th of August. Curious and want to know more? Contact me! I look forward to receiving your application!
Lars-Inge Grahn, Vice President Powertrain Engineering Sweden, lars-inge.grahn@volvo.com
