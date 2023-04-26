Director Cell Engineering
2023-04-26
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Director Cell Engineering to join our bold team in Skellefteå.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.
The Director Cell Engineering will be in charge of a fast-growing team. As leader of the unit, you will have the opportunity to build a competent and dependable team from scratch, capable to scale Northvolt's operations in Sweden and beyond. You will be in charge of setting up and executing the long term process strategy reporting to the Director of Process & Manufacturing Engineer.
The process team will primarily and initially support the Construction, Environmental, Supply-Chain and R&D teams to create a world-class production of li-ion battery cells.
You will be responsible for overall engineering management related to industrial downstream process engineering projects for Northvolt's advanced factories, including design and implementation of new technologies and specialized battery manufacturing equipment.
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Overall areas of responsibility and activities
Responsible for managing projects, timelines, budget and track progress on projects focusing on downstream process engineering.
Responsible for managing engineers and vendors to design and deliver industrial process equipment achieving aggressive yield and rate targets against tight deadlines optimizing following factors (Quality, Capacity / CAPEX, Cost of manufacturing, OEE).
Responsible to secure engineering team growth and competence development as well as long term employee development and employee satisfaction.
Responsible to both establish and secure compliance with standards and procedures.
Responsible to secure and enable cross functional integration to relevant engineering teams to define interfaces for advanced real time monitoring, production control and optimization.
Responsible to define and contribute to process engineering Blueprint deliveries. (Blueprint is referring to a lean, standardized and a flexible enough solution for a designated factory block to easily be adopted and scaled.)
Requirements: Education or other qualifications or competences relevant in order to succeed in the job
Competences in industrial methodologies such as value stream analysis, lean manufacturing, FMEA, design to cost etc.
At least 10 years experiences in managing engineers and large-scale projects in multi-cultural environment
Experiences in battery industry is valuable but not required
Extensive project management experience in demanding industrial environments
Experienced in managing people in multi-cultural environments
Technical experienced in development of manufacturing process for industrial manufacturing equipment
Specific skills: (e.g., specific programs, languages, certifications etc.)
Excellent English written and oral skills
Highly execution-oriented
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines
Excellent time management skills
International multi technology dimensions
Shows grit and determination in finding the best situational solutions
Has a can do-attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
