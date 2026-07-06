Director, Category Management for Copper & Metals Cluster
NKT HV Cables AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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Company description:
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. Since 1891, NKT has innovated the power cable technology building the infrastructure for the first light bulbs to the megawatts created by renewable energy today. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 6,500 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 3.6 billion in 2025. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Job description:Shape sustainable sourcing for critical metal materialsCopper is one of NKT's most important raw materials and essential to delivering the global energy transition. We are now looking for an experienced procurement leader and professional to take responsibility for the Copper & Metals Cluster and contribute to the continued development of our global sourcing activities. This role offers the opportunity to work at the centre of NKT's growth journey, supporting major investments in production capacity while advancing sustainability objectives. Are you interested in shaping sourcing strategies for one of the most important materials in the energy industry?Develop sourcing strategies for global metal supplyAs Director, Category Management for Copper & Metals Cluster, you will be overall responsible for category management activities across the metals category cluster while managing the strategic copper category. You will translate developments within commodity markets into sourcing strategies that secure supply, improve competitiveness and support sustainability ambitions. Working closely with production sites, business stakeholders and suppliers, you will contribute to supplier portfolio development, category planning and long-term procurement initiatives.Your responsibility will be to:
Own category management activities within the Metals Cluster
Manage strategic metals categories, including copper rod and cathode
Develop category strategies, category plans and procurement project pipelines
Act as the key business partner on metals supply market developments
Build supplier partnerships and negotiate supply agreements using market intelligence
The position reports to the VP of Category Management, Direct Materials. You will work closely with category managers across the organisation. Planned travel within Europe and internationally is expected.
Profile description:Experienced procurement professional within global metals marketsYou are a curious and commercially minded person who enjoys working with complex market dynamics and long-term business challenges. You build trust through sound judgement, persistence and a collaborative approach. You are comfortable challenging established ways of working and creating clarity in situations involving multiple stakeholders and competing priorities. You enjoy working in an international environment where strategic decisions influence business continuity, operational performance and long-term competitiveness.You also have:
University degree within Supply Chain Management, Engineering, Economics or a related field
Extensive experience within metals commodity management, preferably copper and other non-ferrous metals, gained within international industrial or manufacturing environments.
Deep knowledge of commodity pricing mechanisms, hedging principles and risk mitigation
Proven track record of negotiating large-scale strategic supply agreements and securing supply continuity in dynamic market conditions.
Experience translating market intelligence into multi-year category strategies, balanced sourcing actions and business recommendations
Solid understanding of sustainability trends within metals markets, including low-carbon production routes, circularity initiatives and supplier decarbonization roadmaps.
Experience managing supplier relationships and engaging with senior supplier stakeholders
Fluency in English, written and spoken
Contribute to the growth of sustainable energy infrastructureNKT is committed to developing a diverse organization and culture where people of diverse backgrounds can grow and are inspired to do their best. We have high ambitions on establishing gender diversity at NKT and encouraging all interested candidates to apply – even if you don't tick all the boxes described. We believe that a diverse organization enables long-term performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture creates a better work environment.In this role, you will contribute to securing one of NKT's most important raw materials while supporting major investments in production capacity and sustainability initiatives. You will work with experienced colleagues across Europe, develop your capabilities in an international setting and take part in sourcing activities that support the expansion of energy infrastructure and the green transition.Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 26 July 2026. Please send in your application in English. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process. If you have any questions about the role, you are very welcome to contact Hiring Manager Martin Helbo Texel at martin.helbo.texel@nkt.com
. For inquiries about the recruitment process, please reach out to Angelina Nilsson at Angelina.nilsson@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
We collect confidential candidate experience feedback to improve our recruitment process. Your responses are for quality development only and do not affect hiring decisions.
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8717-44293452". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290)
164 40 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
NKT (Sweden) AB Jobbnummer
9993301