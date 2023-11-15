Director, Business Development Strategy
Position
Director, Business Development Strategy
Responsibilities
Build business development strategy based on overall corporate development strategy, primarily for APAC, as well as the rest of the world.
Gather, analyze and deliver information from the industry to allow the company to develop strategies and products appropriated to the market
Perform continuously business intelligence to follow up the market development and key industry players in the area
Identify, analyze and communicate actively with the potential industry partners for both in- and out-licensing, M&A opportunities
Interacts with corporate management, major customers, and other functioning executives to establish strategic plans and objectives that have a large impact on the company.
Key to Success:
Master or PhD degree in pharma/biology or engineering in life science, education degree in law will be a plus.
Min. 25 years of working experience and strong track records in medical device or pharmaceutical industry in strategic business development, in-/out- licensing, merger / acquisition required.
Demonstrated superior analytical, problem solving and interpersonal skills
Strong written and verbal communication skills including training and presentation skills
Excellent ability to evaluate and solve complex problems and the strategic implications of different business approaches
Proven ability to direct high level negotiations and finalize deals.
Extensive traveling, eg. more than 6 months per year required.
Fluent in English and major Asian languages, eg. Chinese
Job location
Works mostly from virtual home-based office and we are flexible about the geographic location but regular visits to the head quarter will be required.
Compensation and Reporting
Good remuneration of both base salary and performance-based incentive programs commensurate with job-related knowledge, skills, and experience.
