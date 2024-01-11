Director Biosampling Business Area Leader
Unlock the power of science and make a difference in patients' lives! Join our R&D team in Gothenburg as a Biosampling Business Area Leader and be part of an environment built on lifelong learning.
Human Biological Samples (HBS) are fundamental to medical research in the discovery, development and implementation of new treatments and diagnostics. They are ethically sensitive materials and underpin the delivery of every clinical trial in AstraZeneca.
As a key leadership role within the Precision Medicine and Biosamples (PMB) function, the Biosamples Business Area Leader (BBAL) is responsible for the clinical sampling strategy and Human Biological Samples (HBS) risks for a specific therapy area. Are you ready to lead a team of clinical sampling experts and drive continuous improvement through talent management?
In this role, you will be the single point of contact for a therapy area, working in partnership with TA leaders to achieve clinical, translational, and precision medicine aims. You will maintain oversight of clinical sampling delivery at a TA level, provide HBS expertise, monitor compliance with AstraZeneca policies, and lead performance management within your team.
Typical accountabilities:
* Maintains an oversight of clinical sampling delivery at a TA level, including risk logs, and leads the resolution of escalated issues in a timely, accurate and compliant manner.
* Accountable for in scope clinical study deliveries within the TA, to agreed time and quality, and for reporting of relevant metrics to senior leadership.
* Provides HBS expertise for the TA, driving cross TA continuous improvement and learnings
* Monitors and ensure compliance with all AstraZeneca Policies and Standards and immediately address instances of non-compliance. Delivers ethical and compliant management of Budget, Safety, Health and Environment within their team and on behalf of the PMB Function as required
* Attract, recruit, and retain top talent and technical expertise in their team. Lead performance management and personal development of group members through coaching, mentoring, and motivating. Ensures delivery of team objectives in line with business objectives.
* Works with PMB BPOs to ensure efficient deployment of resource including prioritisation
* Works with HBS external alliance teams to ensure that laboratory testing carried out on behalf of the TA is compliant, high quality and matches the intended use.
Essential for the role
* Higher degree (or relevant experience) in a scientific area
* Proven experience of the clinical development process
* Strong ability to work collaboratively in a cross-functional setting
* Experience of leading and managing a team
* A confident team player who is assertive but willing to listen and learn from others
Desirable for the role
* Operational deployment of clinical laboratory testing in clinical trials across both early and late development
* Experience in more than one company
* Process ownership and process optimization
* Prior experience in a similar role
Why AstraZeneca?
Embrace new and varied opportunities to develop and learn! Our commitment to making a difference is built around our passion for science. We fuse data and technology with the latest scientific innovations to achieve breakthroughs that positively impact billions of patients worldwide.
We are an equal opportunity employer that values diversity. We consider all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or disability status.
So, what's next!
Are you already imagining yourself joining our team? Good, because we can't wait to hear from you. Ersättning
