Director - Technology
2023-10-06
Job Title: Technology Director
Company: Arrixa AB
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
About Arrixa AB:
Arrixa AB is a leading technology-driven company at the forefront of innovation, specializing in Talent Management. With a strong commitment to excellence and a dedication to pushing boundaries, we are looking for a dynamic and experienced Technology Director to join our team and lead our technology initiatives. If you are a visionary technology leader with over 15 years of experience and a proven track record in Big 4 consulting firms, we invite you to apply for this exciting opportunity.
Job Description:
As the Technology Director at Arrixa AB, you will play a pivotal role in shaping our technological strategy, driving innovation, and ensuring the successful execution of our technology projects. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to align technology with business goals and lead the development and implementation of cutting-edge solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead the technology strategy and vision for the organization.
Collaborate with executive leadership to align technology initiatives with business objectives.
Oversee the development and execution of technology projects, ensuring they are delivered on time and within budget.
Mentor and manage a high-performing technology team, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence.
Evaluate and recommend emerging technologies to drive innovation and enhance our competitive advantage.
Establish and maintain strategic partnerships with technology vendors and service providers.
Ensure the security, scalability, and reliability of our technology infrastructure.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in a relevant field; Master's degree preferred.
15+ years of experience in technology leadership roles.
Proven experience working at Big 4 consulting firms.
Strong strategic thinking and business acumen.
Exceptional leadership and team management skills.
Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities.
In-depth knowledge of current and emerging technologies.
Strong problem-solving and decision-making skills.
What We Offer:
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Opportunity to shape the technology landscape of a dynamic and innovative company.
Collaborative and inclusive work environment.
Professional development and growth opportunities.
Stockholm, Sweden - a beautiful and vibrant city to live and work in.
If you are a forward-thinking technology leader with a passion for innovation and a track record of success, we want to hear from you. Join Arrixa AB and be a part of our exciting journey as we continue to drive technological excellence in our industry.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their resume and a cover letter detailing their qualifications and relevant experience to [wearehiring@arrixa.com
]. Please include "Technology Director Application - [Your Name]" in the subject line.
Arrixa AB is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
