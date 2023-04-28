Director - Enterprise Security Architecture
2023-04-28
At Enterprise IT Security, we are on a mission to secure the IT journey for the Volvo Group. We work closely together with stakeholders across several Business Areas (BAs), Truck Divisions (TDs), and Group Functions (GFs). While the BAs drive the business, the TDs provide research, development, purchasing, manufacturing, and assembly. Within Volvo Group, the GFs own the Group agenda, provide strategic direction, and have global responsibility in group-wide functions such as IT, legal, compliance, and security.
With Enterprise IT Security, you will be part of Group Digital & IT (Group Function). A global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work passionately, trust each other and embrace change to stay ahead. Enterprise IT Security works closely with Group Security, Infrastructure management and security functions within TDs, Bas, and GFs. Together we work to build a security posture that is best in class.
Role Description
In this role, you will:
Overall direction for security architecture capabilities across Volvo Group. Directs the planning and design of the security tools and capabilities to design the deployment of tools and services provided by internal/external teams and managed services providers
Contributing to the delivery of group-level security architecture design, including digital and cloud transformation
Key contribution in defining the vision and strategy of cyber security
Hire, coach, lead and develop a staff of Architecture personnel
Communicating with executive management and business unit contacts providing consultative expertise in strategic discussions
Working with other Enterprise Architecture, Security, Risk and Strategy teams to drive industry-leading security capabilities to mitigate security risks
Working with businesses to ensure architecture meets business needs
Developing, distributing, supporting, enforcing, and integrating best practices and technology standards across the Volvo Group
Ensuring continuous improvements to security tools and capabilities through adjusted architecture design and tool re-engineering
Providing recommendations and review requests for changes to technologies, solutions, and services
Influence stakeholders and ensure alignment with security strategy and architecture principles by driving collaboration across the enterprise's technology architecture functions, including security strategy roadmaps into enterprise technology roadmaps, and adopting security reference architectures and best practices.
Critical Competencies
Subject Matter Expert (SME) Enterprise Security domain.
Familiar with security architecture governance documentation and processes.
Understand architectures and controls around the enterprise assets for security gaps and inefficiencies.
Appetite to work in a reasonably complex infrastructure and in a cross-team function setup
Willingness to learn, know and understand Volvo Group security policies, directives and requirements
Education and Desired experience
At least Bachelor's Degree in Information Technology, Information Systems, Engineering, a related field or equivalent work experience.
At least ten years of experience as a security architect and five years as a chief architect or Manager.
Experience in tech, security or automotive industry is highly regarded
We look forward to receiving your application!
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail.
