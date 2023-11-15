Director - Clinical Study Supply Biopharma
Are you ready to take on a pivotal leadership role within Clinical Manufacturing & Supply? Do you want to join a company that follows the science and turns ideas into life changing medicines? Then AstraZeneca might be of interest to you!
At AstraZeneca, we turn ideas into life changing medicines and strive to continuously meet the unmet needs of patients worldwide. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you're our kind of person.
Join us as in a role as Director of Clinical Study Supply - Biopharma, where you will lead an R&D therapy area clinical study management team with a portfolio spanning significant portfolio of internally and externally sponsored clinical trials. You will be fully accountable for the design, planning and execution of primary and secondary kit supply to all clinical studies in their therapy area ensuring no delays to new study start up and no disruption to supply to patients throughout the life of a study.
Key accountabilities:
Line Management of globally based clinical supply study teams.
* Responsible for line management, coaching and development of team managers and direct reports.
* Accountable for the recruitment, training, and capability uplift of the group.
* Translating strategy and objectives into a meaningful direction for the group that every individual connects with and fosters a great place to work climate.
* Provide leadership, coaching, mentorship, and direction to team members and drive a strong lean culture that promotes standardization, simplification, and continual improvement.
* Input into financial budgeting processes and delivery of group to budget.
Global Leadership and Orchestration of supply for Clinical Studies
* Ensuring effective supply of primary and secondary kits to all clinical studies meeting agreed portfolio, project and clinical milestones and objectives, ensuring alignment with Clinical Operations strategies.
* Partnering with key groups in design, planning, and execution of clinical trial supply to meet targets.
* Ensuring required capability for all aspects of clinical study supply is developed and maintained.
* Accountable for an efficient collaboration process with all relevant internal and external collaborators within the scope of clinical study design, planning, and delivery.
* Accountable for partnering with planning function and increasing study planning capability.
* Portfolio and capacity management for group fully aligned with budgeting processes
* Delivery of year-on-year productivity tracking and improvements, linking with appropriate resource forecasting in PLANIT.
Accountable for the Study Drug Working Group
* Ensures effective study drug working groups are established across the portfolio of studies working in partnership with the supply chain teams that have the responsibility to set up and manage an effective and efficient study supply chain to ensure timely delivery of investigational product
* Responsible for prioritization within the sub-therapy area to meet clinical requirements.
* Manage functional key performance indicators and metrics and monitor clinical targets, raise, and communicate issues, risk, and recovery plans to relevant partners and collaborators
Strategy Development
* Collating the future business requirements for study setup and delivery that feed as a demand into the appropriate network strategies, business process owners and the strategic workforce plan to develop clinical supply capabilities.
Business Process Management
* Accountable for working with the other Clinical Study Supply Director and BPOs (Business Process Owner) to implement study process standardization and engaging with the BPOs to ensure processes are more efficient or adapted to new business needs.
Essential requirements:
* Degree or equivalent experience/professional qualification
* Extensive supply chain experience covering planning, logistics and manufacturing.
* Proven strong communication skills
* Evidence of leading in a matrix environment with exceptional stakeholder management skills
Desirable requirements:
* Clinical Supply experience
* Leadership of team in a global and matrix environment
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca, we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration, and always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development. We're on an exciting journey to pioneer the future of healthcare.
So, what's next? We welcome your application no later than 1st December 2023.
