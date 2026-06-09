Direct Tax / Tax Accounting Technology Professional
Ernst & Young Aktiebolag / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ernst & Young Aktiebolag i Stockholm
, Karlstad
, Växjö
, Borås
, Karlskrona
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to drive the future of tax technology in Sweden? EY's Tax Technology and Operations team delivers solutions that help companies meet rising demands for reporting to Tax authorities. Based in Stockholm, you'll join a dynamic environment and a Nordic team, working in the intersection of direct tax, tax accounting, and SAP technology.
The opportunity
In this role, you will operate at the intersection of tax, finance, and IT. You will guide clients through critical global reporting initiatives such as BEPS and real-time reporting, helping them modernize their tax processes and leverage intelligent digital tools. As regulatory complexity grows, you will help organizations transform how they gather, analyze, and manage tax data. You will be collaborating with IT developers, architects, subject matter experts, and client teams.
Our team is a Nordic based with strong networks across Europe and India. We are hiring for a major client project and to drive the Nordic market in this space.
Your key responsibilities
We are seeking Senior Consultants, Managers, and Senior Managers. Responsibilities may include:
Leading client workshops to capture requirements and document user needs.
Creating and maintaining design documentation aligned with business objectives.
Developing strategies for digitalizing direct tax processes.
Advising on technical platforms for tax requirements and technology strategy.
Analyzing direct tax regulations and translating them into technical specifications.
Collaborating with delivery teams to deploy SAP solutions.
Supporting client teams during user acceptance testing.
Engaging with vendors and stakeholders for seamless integration.
Staying informed on advancements in tax technology.
Skills and attributes for success
Qualifications
Advanced degree in Business Administration, Taxation, Computer Science, or related field.
Expertise in tax accounting, reporting, and direct tax (e.g., OECD Country by Country, BEPS Pillar Two / Global Minimum Tax); 7–10+ years' experience preferred.
Experience with tax technology and regulatory frameworks; large-scale tax transformation or SAP projects preferred.
Experience with SAP systems, knowledge in tax tech tools (e.g., Avalara, Vertex) is a plus.
Strong project management skills, ideally with agile experience.
Excellent analytical skills for translating regulations into technical solutions.
Outstanding communication and presentation abilities.
Meritorious
Experience with multinational clients.
Knowledge of sustainability and management reporting.
Experience in cross-competency teams.
As a person you are
Analytical and solution-oriented.
Collaborative and communicative.
Adaptable to dynamic environments.
Proactive in staying updated on industry trends.
What we offer you
Continuous learning: Develop the mindset and skills to navigate whatever comes next.
Success as defined by you: Tools and flexibility to make a meaningful impact, your way.
Transformative leadership: Insights, coaching, and confidence to be the leader the world needs.
Diverse and inclusive culture: Be embraced for who you are and empowered to use your voice.
Are you ready to shape your future with confidence? Apply today.
Please submit your application no later than 5th of July 2026. Selection and interviews are ongoing. For questions about the role, contact Åsa Alsaker at Asa.Alsaker@no.ey.com
. For recruitment process questions, contact Adrian Lyng at Adrian.Lyng@se.ey.com
. Please note that a background check will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
At EY, we celebrate diversity and encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds. If you have any questions, require assistance, or need adjustments to the recruitment process due to a disability, please don't hesitate to reach out to us at recruitmentsweden@se.ey.com
. We're here to support you.
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ernst & Young Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556053-5873)
Hamngatan 26 (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ernst & Young AB Jobbnummer
9955933