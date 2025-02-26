Direct Material Procurement Lead, Albany International
We SeeQ AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Halmstad Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Halmstad
2025-02-26
, Laholm
, Båstad
, Falkenberg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos We SeeQ AB i Halmstad
, Borås
, Malmö
, Göteborg
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Albany International AB is looking to appoint a Direct Material Procurement Lead. The position is new with a responsibility for strategic procurement direct material, both for the local site and on a global level. The role is a key position within the global procurement function and reports to the Vice President of Supply Chain.
The Direct Material Procurement Lead supports the Global Machine Clothing Supply Chain Group with data analysis, supplier interactions, and procurement across multiple sites. Responsibilities include sourcing direct materials like resins, fibers, chemicals, and metal wires. You will also be responsible for contract negotiations, and ensuring customer satisfaction as well as project success, while meeting procurement goals.
Key Responsibilities The Direct Material Procurement Lead will oversee procurement for assigned commodity groups, ensuring efficient processes. Key responsibilities include managing proposals, negotiating prices, and selecting suppliers. The role also involves analyzing procurement trends, approving payments, maintaining records, and tracking cost savings targets while monitoring supplier performance.
As the key relationship manager for suppliers, you will ensure compliance with company policies and support centralized procurement, collaborating across multiple locations. The role requires solving complex procurement challenges, coordinating activities to meet objectives, and maintaining professional communication with stakeholders.
The role require occasional travel, up to 25%, based on business needs.
Background A Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain, Business, or a related field is required, along with at least three years of experience in procurement or strategic sourcing. Knowledge of contract law, procurement regulations, and cost analysis is essential. Strong negotiation skills and proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and SAP are required.
We seek a business-minded, analytical, and profit-driven candidate who is self-motivated, independent, and team-oriented. A hands-on approach to problem solving and with strong interpersonal, communication, and negotiation skills is essential for this role.
The role is based in Halmstad and requires a willingness to travel internationally.
Application Please apply by answering the questions and uploading your profile below. For questions and more information about the position, please contact Mats Törn at +46 722 163 755 or mats.torn@weseeq.se
About Albany International Corp. Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses.
Machine Clothing is the world's leading producer of custom-designed, consumable belts essential for the manufacture of paper, paperboard, tissue and towel, pulp, non-wovens and a variety of other industrial applications.
Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for demanding aerospace applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms.
Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 30 facilities in 13 countries, employs approximately 5,600 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol: AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare We SeeQ AB
(org.nr 559444-8572), https://weseeq.se Arbetsplats
We SeeQ Kontakt
Mats Törn mats.torn@weseeq.se +46 722-16 37 55 Jobbnummer
9190201