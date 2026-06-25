Direct Material Buyer, Closure Glass and Sealings
Avaron AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-25
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
This is a strategic purchasing role in the automotive industry where you will help shape the supply base behind future vehicle programs. Working within Closure, Glass and Sealings, you will balance business goals, supplier performance and sustainability while securing the right partners for future technologies and concepts.
You will be part of a collaborative category environment with close contact across purchasing and key stakeholders. The role gives you real influence over supplier choices, commercial outcomes and supply chain resilience, making it an exciting opportunity if you enjoy combining strategy with hands-on execution.
Job DescriptionYou will develop and execute purchasing strategies aligned with business needs, future technologies and new concepts.
You will own and manage the supply base, with focus on financially sound and capable suppliers and a footprint that supports sustainability.
You will plan and run supplier selections together with the category team and relevant stakeholders.
You will secure accurate, complete and timely contract handling and documentation.
You will drive purchasing deliverables ahead of key program milestones.
You will work closely with internal stakeholders to secure supplier capability, capacity, quality and delivery performance.
You will proactively identify and implement opportunities for commercial, technical and supply chain cost savings.
You will continuously evaluate the supply base, optimize ongoing business and manage related risks.
RequirementsExperience working with strategic purchasing or direct material buying.
Ability to develop sourcing strategies and execute supplier selections in a cross-functional environment.
Experience managing supplier relationships with focus on capability, capacity, quality and delivery.
Good understanding of contracts, purchasing documentation and commercial follow-up.
Ability to identify cost-saving opportunities across commercial, technical and supply chain areas.
Ability to complete a basic background check, including identity, education and employment verification.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7974064-2072117". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Hotel Torslanda (visa karta
)
423 37 GOTHENBURG Jobbnummer
9979855