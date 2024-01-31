Dimensional Engineer (GD&T)
Blue Eye AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Trollhättan Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Trollhättan
2024-01-31
, Essunga
, Vänersborg
, Lilla Edet
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blue Eye AB i Trollhättan
, Vänersborg
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description & Tasks
The Dimensional Engineer will develop, define, document, and communicate commodity dimensional requirements.
Responsibilities include but not limited to:
- Develop, validate and incorporate total vehicle Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing (GD&T) requirements.
- Develop, validate and maintain Dimensional Technical Specification (DTS) packages, including gap, flush and tolerance requirements.
- Responsible for correct slip planes development are included in design early enough to allow for parts to build quality assemblies, in same time allow for part variation and manufacturing capability not to become a big contributor and affect quality of assembly.
- Create dimensional studies in 2D and 3D virtual models for all commodities in order to simulate assembly process and predict main sources of variation of the system.
- Based on that drive recommendations to reduce variation and balance requirements from top down & bottom up build.
- Apply Design for Manufacturing best practices, automotive best practice for specific commodity developments. Active participant in packaging development and continuous improvement task.
- Lead the design development and approve checking fixtures concept for suppliers. Approve checking fixtures and master buck for assembly plant.
- Assist manufacturing with assembly line layouts development by providing critical dimensional input such as datums coordination between different stations of assembly.
- Track and report on all program dimensional specification requirements and progress towards 100% compliance.
- Define preliminary dimensional control plan including datum's, drawing requirements and measurement point routine for KPC's part quality assessment.
- Concept to launch program execution, with an emphasis Dimensional Engineering experience.
- Responsible for assuring optimization from part design, dimensional control to meet functional and assembly requirements and cost
- Dimensional Engineering software capabilities; 3DCS and CM4D conditions. Metrics illustrating program health status for the PQ attributes.
Qualifications
- Bachelors' in Engineering (i.e. Quality Engineering, Dimensional Management)
- Minimum 5-7 year experience in dimensional management in automotive environment and quality field.
- CAD and PDM capabilities, specifically CATIA V5, SmarTeam
- ASME Y 14.5 standard experience and preferably professional certification.
- Clear, concise communicator with excellent presentation skills
- Self-motivated and able to work unsupervised within the local team and interfacing across business functions
- Statistical analysis, problem solving & root-cause analysis experience
- Experience of DFSS (Design for Six Sigma) would be an advantage
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family. Ersättning
According to collective agreements & market competitive Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/2". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blue Eye AB
(org.nr 556985-5520) Jobbnummer
8435118