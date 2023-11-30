Digitizing and Customer Support Specialist
Coloreel Group AB / Kundservicejobb / Jönköping
2023-11-30
We are currently seeking a dynamic and motivated Digitizing and Support Specialist to work with digitizing/embroidery design, customer support, training and certification, product development, and quality control.
About Coloreel
Coloreel is a Swedish textile innovation brand with a technology that enables high-quality dyeing of embroidery thread on demand. The company has customers in over 20 countries, including some of the world's most famous brands, and a network of skilled digitizers.
Coloreel is part of the movement to reduce waste and move the textile industry towards more sustainable production. By dyeing the thread during production, water consumption is reduced by 97%.
The Coloreel technology allows users to create complex embroidery designs with millions of colors available, including gradients and other effects, while improving customer value, quality and efficiency.
Responsibilities
Create embroidery designs for customers, distributors, and internal purposes
Educate, develop and support Coloreel's certified digitizers, distributors and customers
Develop engaging and informative content, including training materials, webinars, and tutorials
Collaborate with your team to establish and implement a strategy for the Certified Digitizer Network, ensuring its growth and success
Design and quality control of stitch files
Explore new materials and processes within digitizing, keeping up to date with industry trends and advancements.
Visit customers and digitizers, represent Coloreel at trade shows, fostering relationships and promoting our products and services
Stay up to date with trends and news in the textile and design world, continuously expanding your expertise and network
Qualifications
• Proficiency with digitizing software
• Advanced knowledge of Illustrator and Photoshop
• Passionate about embroidery, textiles, and design
• Hosting webinars and talks experience is preferred
• Fluent in English; additional languages are a plus
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills
• Strong organizational and time management abilities
• Attention to detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality work
• Adaptability to changing priorities and environments
• Customer-oriented mindset
• Willingness to travel
• Continuous learner with a willingness to acquire new skills
Location:
We are open to applications from any location as long as you have access to an embroidery machine. We have offices in Jönköping and Stockholm, Sweden.
We are looking forward to your application as soon as possible, but no later than November 30 2023. Selection and interviews are held continually.
Please send your CV, resume and portfolio to career@coloreel.com
For questions regarding this role, please contact mafalda.barreiros@coloreel.com
