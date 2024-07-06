Digitalisation Lead to KeyPlants Automation
Academic Work Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
DO YOU WANT TO BE PART OF BUILDING A NEW BUSINESS AREA WITHIN DIGITALIZATION IN A GLOBAL COMPANY IN THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY? APPLY TODAY!
OM TJÄNSTEN
For over 45 years, KeyPlants has consistently delivered predictability, flexibility, and elevated safety standards, exceeding their clients' expectations every time. With Sweden's history of industrial innovation, it comes as no surprise that the off-site manufacturing of pharmaceutical plants began here. KeyPlants were pioneers in bringing the modular facility concept to the life science industry. They have developed their ideas and solutions over the years, in close collaboration with the leading Big Pharma companies. Today, they partner with several of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies, and many regional companies, all around the world.
KeyPlants provide solutions such as project definition and front-end engineering, project management services, design and engineering, site instillation etc. During their 15-year history, they have supplied more than 4500 high-specification modules in over 30 countries.
In 2018 KeyPlants Automation was founded and today they consist of over 40 engineers and SMEs for multiple automation platforms. Thus, securing the entire scope of automation solution delivery and offering Turn-key System Build and Configuration as well as Project specific services and support. KeyPlants Automation are now looking for a Digitalisation Lead to further expand their business by building and growing a new unit within manufacturing digitalization. This will also include recruiting your own team to be able to expand this new offer towards KeyPlants Automation's current clients. You will also be responsible for creating and maintaining partnerships, building a strong client base as well as selling digital solutions to customers.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
We believe that you are great at building and maintaining relationships, both internally with your coworkers as well as externally with suppliers and customers. You reach significant results based on set goals and as a person you are determined, committed and thrives in a fast-paced environment. You have a technical back ground, with a deep understanding of automation solutions, digital integration and proven experience with digital transformation. You also have the ability to collaborate well over different teams and a skill of communicating with both technical- as well as non-technical stakeholders.
Other requirements for this role are;
• +10 years of experience from selling complex solutions towards the manufacturing industry
• Proven track record within sales
• Fluency in English, written and spoken alike
• University degree within relevant area
It is meritorious if you have;
• Experience from Life Science
• Good knowledge of GAMP (Good Automated Manufacturing Practice)
Our recruitment process
In this process KeyPlants Automation is working together with Winona, if you have any questions please contact Recruitment Responsible: Sandra Isojärvi at sandra.isojarvi@winonagroup.com
Our selection process is continuous, and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Find out more about KeyPlants Automation here Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15103621". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8791469