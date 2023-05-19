Digital Worklife Strategist to Enterprise Applications
Nexer AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-05-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Södertälje
, Strängnäs
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
Nexer Worklife specializes in solutions based on Microsoft 365 and SharePoint. We're now looking for a Digital Worklife Strategist to help our customers to use Microsoft 365 to its full potential and become more successful. Nexer Worklife is part of Nexer Group (previously Sigma IT) with 2,500 employees in over 15 countries.
If you want to join our growing team, apply today!
We always strive to deliver business and customer value by combining technical development and strategy to human centered approach. We take responsibility for the whole digital worklife from initial research, analysis and planning to development, launch, change management and support. We are now looking for a Digital Worklife Strategist to our team.
We value worklife balance and give you the possiblilty to work flexibly and influence your everyday work. The length and content of the different assignments can vary, and you will get the chance to work both independently or as a part of a team.
What skills are we looking for?
In the role as a Digital Worklife Strategist you help our customers to increase their business value by using Microsoft 365. The work takes place within the framework of the customer's operations and communication processes and therefore requires knowledge of digital worklife trends and Microsoft 365, understanding of business processes, training and change management and commitment to understanding how business can be supported by digital tools.
Your role will include:
• Identifying and analyzing existing working methods, future needs and goals in close dialogue with the customer.
• Mapping, analyzing and creating strategies and plans for organization's digital. worklife. For example, implementation plans, information architecture, document management, governance or content strategies.
• Conducting user studies and analysis.
• Creating understanding of Microsoft 365 and how the tools can be used to facilitate daily work (workshops, trainings etc.)
• Acting as a project manager in digital worklife projects.
• Take the role as Solution Architect (solutions might vary depending on your profile.)
• Helping to drive change in the organization.
Your background
You are passionate about digital workplace solutions and have strategic and practical knowledge about Microsoft 365, preferably with experience working with SharePoint in the form of intranets, document management or as a Solution Architect for custom implementations. As a person, you should have a great interest in supporting businesses with digital tools as well as customer mindset. You have excellent people and communications skills, and you enjoy driving change. You have experience on leading projects, both in Swedish and English and can create plans and strategies that help our clients to reach their goals.
More about us
Nexer Worklife is a business unit at Nexer that specializes in Microsoft 365. By focusing on people and technology, and combining it with change management and communication, we can support our customers step by step on their digital workplace journey. At Nexer Worklife we have a family culture with good collaboration and our work environment is characterized by a friendly atmosphere and close leadership. Nexer Worklife is part of Enterprise Applications, which consists of more than 450 experts in Microsoft 365 and Dynamics, in Sweden, India, The UK, Brazil, Colombia, Portugal and USA. . We were named Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Sweden in 2020, and Microsoft Sweden Partner of the Year Modern Work in 2022.
You can read more about us here: https://nexergroup.com/services/worklife/
Our culture
Nexer's vision is Promising future - it's important for us to make a difference and contribute to a better future. We are committed to our customers and have a sincere concern for each other. We embrace diversity and believe that people with different backgrounds and experiences make our work and our company better. We value innovation and the will to develop and take the next step, onwards and upwards. We also take responsibility to make a change in the world and therefore we engage for example in Star for Life, Mitt Liv and Pink Programming. This gives also you as an employee the opportunity to make a real difference.
Additionally, we have fun at work! We have an entrepreneurial spirit and a genuine desire to do business - and we celebrate our successes. That's why we regularly have events, trips, team activities and conferences, both with the business area and across the rest of the Nexer group.
Application
Please submit your application below. Unfortunately, we are unable to accept applications through e-mail, but if you have questions about the position or Nexer, please contact Ulrika Nord at Ulrika.Nord@nexergroup.com
. We review applications on an ongoing basis, so don't wait to apply! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer AB
(org.nr 556451-9345), https://nexergroup.com Kontakt
Recruitment team lead
Ulrika Nord ulrika.nord@nexergroup.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Nexer AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7797260