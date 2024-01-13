Digital Technical Support Specialist
2024-01-13
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
As an Aftersales Digital Technical Specialist, you will join a global team of product experts with a focus on cutting-edge process automation products within the Energy, Process and Marine industries.
This position reports to Technical Support Manager.
Your responsibilities
Supporting and helping our customers to digitalize their existing automation solutions
Build-up a technical infrastructure on how to help our customers on ABB PCP's Digital offering, for example fault tracing tools and guides, how to collect and perform log analysis. Focus on digital products and technologies such as cloud-based solutions (ABB Ability Edgenius)
Build-up an understanding in ABB's Digital Infrastructure
Co-operating with R&D organizations, ABB front end organizations and end customers
Work together with software development teams to ensure that supportability requirements are taken into account
Manage support cases concerning our developed products
When required, participate in field/site activities to diagnose and resolve complex issues or conduct system health checks
Maintain technical competence on our digital products and third-party technologies
You have a free role under responsibility and can influence your working day. The role includes independent work interspersed with dialogue and exchange with colleagues
Your background
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Development, or a related field.
You have a great interest in technology
Knowledge in third-party technologies such as Red Hat OpenShift Platform, Kubernetes, Virtualization (Hyper-V, VMware)
Experience in process automation and in ABB PÅ PCP products (ABB Ability Edgenius and 800xA) is considered an advantage
A high level of self-motivation, curiosity, and desire to learn about new technologies applying a problem-solving solution-oriented mindset
Demonstrated sense of ownership and responsibility working both individually and in a team.
Good Swedish and English communication skills (both verbal and written)
Open for domestic and international travel in specific cases
More about us
Bring your very own sense of pride and purpose as you help us drive forward the Fourth Industrial Revolution - creating a sustainable future for our planet, and your career. Join ABB and harness the power of our diverse global network, as you collaborate with and learn from our world-class teams. Above all, challenge yourself every day. Let's write the future, together.
Recruiting Manager Fredrik Österlund, +4670 609 24 43, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: The Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Leaders: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85.
Please apply latest by the 1st of March, 2024.
Please apply latest by the 1st of March, 2024.
