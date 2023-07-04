Digital Support Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Lund Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Lund
2023-07-04
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Växjö
, Borås
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an entrepreneurial soul with an innovative and digital mindset? Are you motivated by exploring new paths? Is teamworking and helping customers or a colleague wherever needed in you DNA?
We are looking for a Digital support engineer to the start-up company Global Load Out Solutions AB, an entity in the Volvo Group. We are focusing on accelerating the commercialization of a set of Volvo digital innovations within mass logistics in the building and construction business. These digital services will support our customers to improve workflow, transparency of data, boost profitability and reduce environmental impact. We are now preparing to start a new chapter with the digitalizing of our Customer support to be able to grow globally. We are building this company together and you will be a vital part of the journey!
As a Digital Support engineer your key responsibility will be to find and implement the best solutions how we in an innovative and digitally creative way can provide guidance, on-boarding and support to our customers world-wide - using the latest in new tools and methods. This work includes both the HOW to convey the information -systems & tools - and WHAT type of information - what type of information to use our digital services do we need to convey? You will work closely with the Product owner for our digital services and together be the go-to persons regarding sales argumentation, best practices @ customers and at times Sales technical support in discussions with the customer.
Who we think you are
We believe you could be quite newly graduated with some type of IT/engineering background; maybe you have a university degree from System Informatics, Information/communication systems, computer engineering or similar. You are interested in new digital tools to support the customer journey. There could be experiences from AI supported tools, working with API:s or other technical communication in you back-pocket. Something that for sure describes you is an analytical mindset as well as good communication skills. Swedish and English are necessary skills for this role. You have a strong self-drive and want to have an impact in the organization you chose to belong to.
And you are most definitely looking for an adventure!
Does this sound as your next journey? Don't hesitate to apply!
Looking forward to reading your application!
Annika Nissen, Managing Director
Tel. +46 730 76 26 07
About us
Global Load Out Solutions AB is a member in the Volvo Group focusing on digital services in the building and construction business. The company was launched by Volvo Construction Equipment and has set up office in the city center of Lund. For more info check-out: Efficient Load Out - Varje ton räknas (loadoutsolutions.com)
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
225 92 LUND Arbetsplats
Volvo Construction Equipment Jobbnummer
7936789