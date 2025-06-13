Digital Sales Manager
We are a group of people who think differently, have a passion for entrepreneurship and strive to maintain a flat organization where we all are expected to make a difference. We believe in making the impossible possible together - by building on each individual's personal strengths. Our goal is to change the way cities in Europe are heated and cooled, do you want to shape the future with us?
Our world is in the midst of an energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. At Qvantum, we have developed a solution to tackle a difficult challenge that no one has been able to solve before - how to enable the many people in the big cities to live a life without dependence on fossil fuels for heating and cooling at an affordable price. We have developed a wide range of smart heat pump solutions built on modern software. The products are suitable for everything from small apartments to large property complexes and entire residential blocks. The next generation of heat pumps are not only very energy efficient but also designed to be an active node in the electrical grid. Qvantum has developed a series of new capabilities for this purpose including our heat pump to grid (HP2G), flexready®, thermal battery and digital doctor features.
We are currently more than 350 colleagues, located in 8 different countries, and we continue to grow at a rapid pace. With factories in Sweden and Hungary, multiple R&D centres and world class specialist competencies in heat pump hardware & software development, energy systems and industrialization we are aiming to become one of the leading players in our segment in Europe.
We invite you to an exciting company building journey filled with development opportunities and an inclusive work environment that encourages professional and personal development together with dynamic and forward-thinking colleagues! Join Us!
Role description
We are looking for an experienced Digital Sales Manager to build up, lead and expand the digital sales operations and team at Qvantum. This is an exciting opportunity to drive digital business growth, building a new department, and integrating digital sales with existing partner sales models. The role carries full sales responsibility and budget management, with a strong ambition to build and shape the future of our digital sales efforts.
Key Responsibilities
Unlock the full potential of Qvantum's digital tools by identifying customer needs and requirements, develop and deploy commercial strategies for growth.
Develop and implement digital sales strategies aligned with the company's overall goals, working closely with marketing and partner sales teams.
Drive campaign planning, lead generation, and lead management, with a focus on tracking, follow-up, and analysis.
Build and optimize sales processes in HubSpot for both digital sales and traditional partnership models.
Set up and evaluate sales performance tracking structures, ensuring that all results are aligned with our sales goals.
Ensure smooth integration between HubSpot and external installers to provide a seamless customer journey and installation follow-up.
Lead Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) and Direct-to-Installer (DTI) strategies to improve market presence and customer satisfaction.
Qualifications
Proven experience in digital sales, e-commerce, or Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) sales models.
Documented experience building sales processes in HubSpot or similar CRM systems.
Hands-on experience driving and analyzing digital campaigns, collaborating closely with marketing teams.
A data-driven mindset with the ability to present reports and insights to executive leadership.
Strong ability to integrate digital processes with existing partner sales models.
Fluent communication skills in both Swedish and English.
Innovative, entrepreneurial, and able to lead in a fast-changing environment.
Structured and goal-oriented, with the ability to work independently and collaborate in cross-functional, cross-national teams.
Analytical, solutions-focused, and motivated to constantly improve digital processes.
Strong team player with the ability to build relationships both internally and externally.
To thrive in the role, we believe that you appreciate the scale-up phase we are in, where learning and flexibility is needed in combination with a strong drive to build systematic ways of working and implement new tools and methods. We believe you have a strength in following through, attention to details and are driven by creating results. You have a long-term perspective and value both working independently with your team and collaborating with colleagues across different functions and across Europe.
