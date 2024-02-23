Digital Risk Manager
2024-02-23
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Cybersecurity & Digital Risk Management is the function that among others coordinate the Digital Risk Management activities of Volvo Cars globally and is a central function for corporate cybersecurity.
We are now looking for a Digital Risk Manager to strengthen our existing team. The role will primarily focus on the process for Digital Related Business Risks. As a Digital Risk Manager in Volvo Cars, you will make sure our risk management process is working and is understood throughout the Volvo Car Group.
Main responsibilities
Coordinate and have an overview of the digitally related business risks in Volvo Cars.
Contribute to the Enterprise Risk Management work.
Coordinate a network of Digital risk coordinators.
Act as a trusted advisor within Volvo Car Group globally for identification and management of Digital Related Business Risks
Actively collaborate with internal stakeholders in Volvo Car Group to improve Risk Management and existing policies/directives
Participate in cross functional activities and projects as a Digital Risk Management representative
Promote and market digital risk management. Enthuse, train, guide and support teams and individuals in risk management matters across the whole organization
Conclude and report the digital risk situation to various stakeholders
Required qualifications
University degree in relevant field, preferably in IT or Computer Science
Senior person with at least 5 years of relevant work experience in the risk management area
Experience and knowledge of risk management and risk evaluation
Preferably holds leadership experience
Fluent in English, both oral and written
Good collaboration and relational skills; comfortable working with and leading other skilled professionals towards common goals and to meet a lot of people in your daily work
Comfortable in leading, supporting and training the organisation, individuals as well as different teams, in risk related issues
Comfortable in leading and/or participating in risk assessments and writing reports, both from an IT perspective as well as from a business perspective
Self-directed, organised and result oriented with a structured approach and analytical mind-set
Knowledgeable in PowerBI or MetricStream is a plus
Self-directed, organised and result oriented with a structured approach and analytical mind-set
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-08
