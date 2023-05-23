Digital Project Manager
Do you want to work with implementing new and modern Sales & Marketing technology in an international and hi-tech environment? Then you should continue reading...
At HMS Networks, we are looking for an experienced Project Manager to lead projects and drive the implementation of marketing and sales tools within HMS' global organization. We aim to constantly innovate better ways of delivering sales and marketing services and create great customer experiences. You will be leading and coordinating everything from smaller pre-studies and business cases to larger complex projects - always with customer needs and internal efficiency in focus.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As Project Manager, you will work with both internal and external stakeholders in an international, friendly, and fast-paced environment. You will drive projects through the discovery, design, development, testing, implementation, and post-implementation phases, where you will:
• Manage and deliver sales and marketing technology projects with many stakeholders, ensuring projects are delivered on time, within budget and with the highest quality.
• Develop HMS' digital platforms and tools to increase engagement, internal efficiency and improve conversion rates.
• Establish and maintain effective working relationships with internal stakeholders, team members, vendors and other external partners.
• Define project scope, governance, goals, and deliverables for development of existing tools or support the requirement setting for new tools and processes.
• Support internal stakeholders in understanding the opportunities with existing tools ensuring they are being used effectively and efficiently.
•
•
• Monitor and report on project progress to ensure that milestones are met, and that projects are delivered on time, within budget, and with the highest quality.
ABOUT YOU
You are an experienced project manager, with excellent skills when it comes to delivering technology projects for sales and marketing.
You have:
• Work experience as digital project manager, handling digital sales and marketing projects from concept to completion.
• A good understanding of sales and marketing technology such as e-commerce, PIM, DAM CRM, web, social media management, marketing automation etc.
• Understanding of the user perspective, as well as strong commercial focus and understanding of the IT perspective.
• A structured, goal oriented and collaborative mindset.
• Strong communication skills, with the ability to communicate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
• As this is an international role, you are fluent in both spoken and written English.
ABOUT US
At HMS, we believe that connecting matters in everything from making machines talk to engaging with our customers. Our state-of-the-art technology provides a fast and easy way to network millions of industrial devices all over the world. From factory automation to connected buildings, remote solutions, and future technologies, we provide innovative solutions that save you time and money creating a more productive and sustainable world. HMS stands for Hardware Meets Software TM.
HMS is a truly international company, and we like to think that we share a common culture. Heart, Mind and Soul is a summary of how we do things (makes for a pretty good abbreviation too).
Welcome to HMS, this is HMS!
ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT AND THE APPLICATION
If you want to know more about the role, please contact recruiting manager Jenny Nordell, jeno@hms.se
. If you want to know more about the recruitment process, please contact HR Andrea Wagner, anwa@hms.se
.
