Digital Productivity Coach
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Digital Productivity Coach who combines strong user empathy with practical technical skills to help colleagues get more value from a modern digital workplace. In this role, you will translate IT capabilities into clear, everyday business value and enable users to work smarter with the tools they already have. You will collaborate with a global coaching community and contribute to continuous improvements of digital workspaces and ways of working.
Job DescriptionExplore new ways of working and encourage experimentation, curiosity and continuous improvement.
Collaborate with global Digital Productivity Coach teams to improve productivity and streamline processes.
Support digital workplace initiatives, including introducing and enabling new tools and capabilities.
Drive user adoption and change management through structured enablement activities.
Create and deliver learning materials and training sessions (written and multimedia).
Coordinate audio and video production for learning content to ensure high quality and effective delivery.
RequirementsExperience coaching and teaching users in digital tools and new ways of working.
Hands-on experience with M365 and Microsoft Teams productivity tools.
Experience with AI (LLMs) in a productivity context.
Ability to create learning materials in both written and video/media formats.
Strong understanding of digital transformation and user enablement.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Creative problem-solving mindset and willingness to learn.
Experience in video and media production.
Nice to haveBackground from IT support functions with a strong understanding of user needs and pain points.
Experience running inspirational sessions and engaging users across different topics.
Experience with Power Platform and other low-code/no-code tools.
Knowledge of iOS and Android platforms, as well as Windows and macOS.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
