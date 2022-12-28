Digital Production Manager / Project Manager to Cheil Nordic
Bravura Sverige AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2022-12-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bravura Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
About Bravura:
Bravura är ett bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag för organisationer som vill hitta Next Gen Professionals. Hos oss finns massor av jobbmöjligheter, framförallt för dig i början av karriären med 0-8 års erfarenhet. Via oss kan du jobba som konsult eller bli rekryterad. Hitta ditt drömjobb - vi hjälper dig att lyckas!
About the job:
This is a consulting assignment with good opportunities for recruitment. In this role, you initially get a job with Bravura, and it is stated that Cheil Nordic intends to offer you a job with them in the long run. This gives both you and Cheil Nordic a good opportunity to get to know each other and evaluate how you feel about your collaboration.
About the company:
Cheil is one of the world's leading agency networks with headquarter in Seoul, South Korea. Globally, Cheil currently has over 6000 employees in 44 countries. In the Nordic region, they opened up offices in Stockholm in 2013 and today operate throughout the Nordic market. Cheil Nordic works broadly within the concept of customer experience, from interior design and store environments to digital platform services, e-commerce strategy and digital media. They thereby help their customers to create branded communication with content and storytelling that is supported by world-class user experience. Their primary customer is Samsung, a world leader in consumer electronics and technology.
Tasks and responsibilities:
In the role as Production Manager, you are part of the development of digital platforms at Cheil Nordic. Together with your colleagues in the platform team you are responsible for Cheil's largest customer Samsung. You have overall responsibility for Samsung's website and its performance to ensure a world-class user experience on Samsung.com. You have a lot of contact with different stakeholders and work continuously to increase customer satisfaction and identify development areas for improved performance. You work broadly in various projects and create project plans and set up teams to ensure customer satisfaction throughout the digital sales cycle. You work in JIRA and in Adobe Experience Manager.
• Create project plans and run project teams
• Ensure customer satisfaction
• Responsible for detecting problems and development
• Daily communication with customer
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• 3 years of experience in a similar role within web/IT
• Knowledge in CMS
• Fluent English in speech and writing
• Work experience from a digital agency is meritorious
• Knowledge in Adobe Experience Manager suite is a strong merit
In the role, you work closely with your team. Therefore, it is important that you like to work together with others, that you look after the best interests of the group and are keen to create a good working climate. When a problem arises, you are solution-oriented and motivated by being able to provide customers with first-class service. You always put the customer in the first room and spend time creating good relations. You make an effort to deliver solutions by working as an advisor in contact with customers. You also think proactively about how you can improve the conditions for the customer projects you are responsible for. As a person, you are curious, and you become motivated by starting and driving projects forward. You are the one who makes sure that things get done and are not afraid to take your own initiatives to reach your goals.
Other information:
Start: Upon agreement
Location: Stockholm, Kista. Hybrid work is possible
Salary: Upon agreement
Funderingar kring Bravuras rekryteringsprocess? Du finner svar på de vanligast förekommande frågorna här
Är du nyfiken på hur vår rekryteringsprocess är upplagd? Du hittar mer information här
Har du frågor om tjänsten eller kring din registrering är du välkommen att kontakta vår kandidatsupport på vår chatt, info@bravura.se
eller 08-400 240 50 så hjälper vi dig. Ange vilken tjänst det gäller.
Vi rekommenderar att du skickar in din ansökan omgående då vi gör ett löpande urval. Välkommen med din ansökan! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bravura Sverige AB
(org.nr 556752-0803) Arbetsplats
Bravura Kontakt
Mia Samuelsson mia.samuelsson@bravura.se 08-40024050 Jobbnummer
7297654