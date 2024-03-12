Digital Product Owner- Senior
Volvo Business Services AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Join us on our transformation journey to the digital future
At Digital & IT, we have a clear ambition to enable value creation at scale for the Volvo Group. With a new product centric operating model and digital technologies, we will produce digital offerings that are profitable, scalable, and differentiated. With Digital & IT, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals, who learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead. We have a particularly significant role to play in reaching the Volvo Group ambitions for 2030. Do you want to be part of our transformation journey towards becoming the digital capability of the Group? The time is now.
In the Analytics & BI (Business Intelligence) Delivery department, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals. We are constantly learning and embracing change to stay at the forefront. Our goal is to be a top partner in the development and industrialization of data products, analytics and data science in collaboration with other stakeholders
This will be you - your new challenge
You will work closely with the Digital Product Managers and other stakeholders at Volvo as well as internally with data analysts, data engineers, data scientists and data architects to continuously improve our products, user experience and business results. We are an environment where ideas, thoughts and opinions can be shared. We have clear common goals and we shape the future together.
How you can make a difference
As a Digital Product Owner, you will take responsibility for a specific part of the data product as well as for analytics and data science solutions. As a champion of the product vision and your team, you will translate the roadmap into results and ensure alignment with the overall strategy and product vision. You will be a member of a stable team and responsible for managing the team's backlog, prioritization and delivery.
Who are you?
We believe you want to take your career to the next level by working with great people around the world. To be successful in this role, we expect you to have a university degree or equivalent and 5 -7 years of experience in a senior role, preferably in IT management, data science, information management or similar.
You will need to understand the costs, risks and compliance requirements associated with development and operations in order to assess the benefits and value.
In addition, we require experience in digital product orientation and agile ways of working as well as knowledge of data, analytics and AI (Artificial Intelligence) trends for this role.
Furthermore, you are a passionate advocate of lifelong learning. You should be energised by independent and interdependent working, have proven cross-functional collaboration skills, and successfully manage, drive and enable both the performance and transformation aspects of the job.
Curious to know more about the role , please contact
Digital Product area owner -Ola.Petersson@volvo.com
Head of Product Data, Analytics Bi - Madelaine.Hjorth@volvo.com
Applicants must have a valid work permit for the EU area.
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
You will lead the Product Data - Q&W Q-WAS Stable Team and report to the Head of Product Data. The team works mainly with solutions in the area of quality and warranty analysis of automotive warranty repairs. Most of the team members are located in Brazil (Curitiba) and Sweden (Gothenburg) and we would like you to work in Gothenburg .
As DPO for this team you will:
* Drive the Agile Journey in the team and contribute to the agile maturity level improving step by step.
* You will work closely with business stakeholders such as DPMs (Digital Product Managers) and SMEs (Solution Matter Experts).
* Ensure that the product development backlog is organized, prioritized and kept up to date.
* Ensure SLAs are set and consistently met for all solutions managed by the team.
* Work with team development to ensure long- and short-term plans for appropriate capacity and skills are in place. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "6794-42326284". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Navya Tadepalli +46 765537989 Jobbnummer
8535116