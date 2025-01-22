Digital Product Owner Senior (SG7) Exempt (01900993)
2025-01-22
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Join our innovative team and shape the future of transport and logistics!
We're bringing to market a next-generation open platform designed to revolutionize the industry by addressing inefficiencies and promoting sustainable transport solutions.
At the heart of Logivity lies a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Our primary goal is to transform our offerings into a net zero portfolio by 2040. Through innovative technology we develop capabilities that optimize the utilization of the transport system.
Logivity is a digital network powered by blockchain technology that ensures data integrity, secures a single source of truth, and facilitates value exchange within the system. By connecting various stakeholders in the transport industry, such as shippers, carriers, and service providers, Logivity offers a range of services while also providing the opportunity to create and offer own services on the network. Today we are a team of 20+ people and have plans to grow within the coming years. Logivity is owned by Volvo Group.
What you will do
We are now hiring a Digital Product Owner to join our newly founded company where we use start up mentality and an innovative mindset to create real change in the transportation industry.
As a Digital Product Owner at Logivity, you will be an important part of the company 's future success. Your role is to work close with the business developers to discover best-in-class digital products that put customer experience at the center. You will plan and lead the feature development work and manage our software releases as we create new value chains and constantly search for new opportunities. You will take an active role in optimizing the way we interact with stakeholders. With digital technology we drive growth, revenue, and performance in sustainable transportation.
In this role you will
Drive a long-term vision to build a best-in-class digital product
Conduct user research and usability studies
Craft a product vision (short- and long-term) and convert it to a concrete strategy
Participate in market research to identify opportunities for new or existing features and functionalities
Build roadmaps that will be reflected in the company's broader portfolio planning
Partner with relevant stakeholders to manage roadmap and backlog, ensuring that capabilities are delivered on time and per expectation
Oversee requirements discovery, solution design, user story writing, feature development, and user acceptance testing
Partner with executive team to identify key capabilities needed as well as potential issues
Partner regularly with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment on feature development and prioritization
Collaborating with designers, developers, and research teams throughout the process
Monitor and evaluate product performance to facilitate continuous iteration and improvement
Who are you?
To fit this role, you should have a relevant Bachelor's degree or similar. You hold a professional certification in digital product management and have well-documented working experience from agile software work environments. You have strong analytical, prioritization, and negotiating skills and experience in usability and customer-focused design. You have a passion for building great products to solve customer and business problems and preferrable you have a background from logistics and / or sustainability.
In addition you enjoy working in small dynamic teams where you innovate and drive digital acceleration. We expect you to be curious by nature and question the ordinary. You are a team player with great communication skills, action oriented with delivery focus, and you have a can-do attitude.
The position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden
For questions about the role
Please contact Sofia Wessman sofia.wessman@logivity.com
Last day to apply 2025-02-21
Last day to apply 2025-02-21
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-21
Volvo Business Services AB
Volvo Group
