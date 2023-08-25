Digital Product Owner Professional
2023-08-25
Join us on our transformation journey to the digital future
At Volvo Digital & IT, we have a clear ambition to enable value creation at scale for the Volvo Group. With a new product centric operating model and digital technologies, we will produce digital offerings that are profitable, scalable, and differentiated. With Digital & IT, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals, who learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead. We have a very important role to play in reaching the Volvo Group ambitions for 2030. Do you want to be part of our transformation journey towards becoming the digital capability of the Group? The time is now.
Within DDA Dealer Management & DSC, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals, we learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead.
This will be you - your new challenge
As a Digital Product Owner you will work closely with digital product managers, engineers, UX designers, data analysts and stakeholders, to continuously improve our products and the user experience. We are an environment where ideas, thoughts and opinions can be shared. We have clear common ambitions, and we create the future together.
This is GDS
We are the Global Dealer System (GDS) team, on a mission to enhance and optimize the GDS application for Volvo Trucks Digital & IT. With members spanning across Poland, UK, Sweden, Brazil, China, and Belgium, we're a global force to be reckoned with. GDS is the beating heart of Volvo Dealership and Workshop landscape, empowering business, and financial operations across 36 markets with an impressive user base of 15,000+.
This is how you could make an impact
As the Digital Product Owner, you will take ownership of specific part of the digital product and as a champion of the product vision and your team, you will turn the roadmap into deliverables and secure the alignment with the overall strategy and product vision. You are a member of a stable team and are responsible for managing the team backlog prioritization and delivery.
You will lead the GDS Parts order stable team and report to the Head of Digital Delivery GDS. These are some selected responsibilities:
Bring your creativity to the table and craft user stories with acceptance criteria, so our awesome team knows exactly what to deliver.
Lead the way in discovering new product capabilities, from generating cool hypotheses to gathering requirements, designing, and scoping. You'll work closely with the digital product manager, UX designers, data analysts, and engineers.
Help our digital product manager keep the product development backlog in tip-top shape, organizing, prioritizing, and keeping it up to date.
Be a champion of our product vision and spread excitement among stakeholders and the amazing team.
Make sure we have the right analytics, tracking, and data collection tools in place to understand user behavior and product performance. It's like being a product detective!
Be there for our stable team, providing the support they need to deliver their magic.
Collaborate with other teams across the organization to ensure we're hitting those goals and measuring success.
Take charge of the team's development, making sure they have the skills and capacity to conquer both short-term and long-term challenges.
Keep your superhero senses sharp by constantly reviewing our live product, finding areas for improvement, and making sure it matches the awesome experience we're aiming for.
Stay connected to the market and our customers, learning their needs through data and feedback. You'll be our product Sherlock Holmes!
Who are you?
We believe you want to take your career to the next level, working with amazing people around the world. To be successful in this position we believe you have a university degree or equivalent, and experience from leading functionally, preferably within IT management.
You need to have a deep understanding of the cost, risks and compliance requirements associated with the development and operations in order to assess the benefit and value.
Furthermore, we believe this role requires experience from working towards digital product orientation and agile ways of working as well as knowledge of information technology trends.
In addition to this, you are a passionate believer in lifelong learning. You should feel energized by working both independently and interdependently, have proven skills in cross-functional collaboration and thrive in managing, foster, and enable both the perform and the transform angles of the job.
Are you curious and have some questions? Contact us!
DDA Dealer Management & DSC, DD GDS Kai Mäkiperä +46 739 025521
