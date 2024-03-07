Digital Product Owner Principal
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
What you will do
We are seeking a skilled professional to lead and develop a team of high-performing individuals responsible for Data and AI deliveries at Volvo Energy.
This presents a unique opportunity to be part of a pivotal transformation within the Volvo Group. You'll work in a dynamic environment with ample opportunities for professional growth at our startup site, CampX in Gothenburg.
The role entails significant responsibility and demands commitment, integrity, and the ability to interact and collaborate with colleagues across the Volvo Group. You'll have the chance to make a meaningful difference and collaborate with talented colleagues in an inspiring environment during exciting times.
In this capacity, you'll lead an agile team of highly skilled and motivated individuals, playing a crucial role in translating the product vision into value creation.
Key Responsibilities
* Lead an agile team of data professionals in Data engineering, Analytics, and AI deliveries.
* Manage the team backlog, ensuring visibility, transparency, and understanding.
* Handle dependencies and collaborate with other teams and business partners as required.
* Manage support for digital products and solutions within the team's scope.
* Drive team development to ensure long and short-term plans for capacity and competence.
* Support the development and formulation of the data strategy for Volvo Energy.
* Support the digital product vision and roadmap from a Data & AI perspective.
* Proactively identify strategic data topics for Volvo Energy.
* Actively promote a common architecture and Shared technology ambition across the group.
To excel in this role, we believe you have a solid track record in leading agile delivery teams within data-driven digital solutions. You thrive in a collaborative, fast-paced environment and possess a pragmatic, entrepreneurial mindset.
As a leader and colleague, you maintain an open and positive attitude. You enjoy being part of and developing a team, contributing to both the team's and individual members' development and success. You demonstrate strong drive, high ambitions, and a commitment to delivering the highest possible standard in all your endeavors. Possessing a collaborative mindset and effective communication skills is inherent to you. Additionally, you must communicate efficiently, possess excellent listening and presentation skills, and cultivate strong working relationships with colleagues across the Volvo Group.
You hold a university degree and have experience in functional leadership, preferably within IT management, Data Science, Information Management, or a related field.
Moreover, you are a passionate advocate for lifelong learning. You should feel invigorated by working both independently and collaboratively, showcasing proven skills in cross-functional collaboration and thriving in managing, fostering, and enabling both performance and transformation aspects of the job.
Proficiency in professional English, both written and spoken, is essential for this role.
This position is based in Gothenburg and may require occasional travel.
For Further Information, Please Contact:
Filip Fischer, Head of Business Areas Data & AI, phone: +46 76 5535482
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Digital & IT is the hub for digital development within Volvo Group. Imagine yourself working with cutting-edge technologies in a global team, represented in more than 30 countries. We are dedicated to leading the way of tomorrow's transport solutions, guided by a strong customer mindset and high level of curiosity, both as individuals and as a team. Here, you will thrive in your career in an environment where your voice is heard and your ideas matter. Ersättning
